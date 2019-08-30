India's Economic Growth At 6-Year Low, GDP Expands 5% In June Quarter

India's economy expanded at its slowest pace in over six years, government data showed on Friday. The economy grew at 5 per cent in the first quarter of current financial year compared with 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter. The gross domestic product (GDP) growth decelerated for the fifth quarter in a row and stood at the lowest rate since the quarter ended March 2013, when it had stood at 4.3 per cent. Slowdown in sales of cars to cookies is plaguing the economic growth of the country, say analysts.