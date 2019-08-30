India's Economic Growth At 6-Year Low, GDP Expands 5% In June Quarter

Here are five things to know:
- A Reuters poll of economists had forecast annual growth of 5.7 per cent for April-June, compared with a 5.8 per cent rise the previous quarter. For April-June 2018, GDP growth came in at 8 per cent growth.
- Analysts say that weak consumer demand and private investments are reasons behind the slowdown in the economy.
- Manufacturing sector witnessed a sharp slowdown as manufacturing sector's gross value added or GVA in the first quarter slowed to 0.6 per cent from 12.1 per cent in the same quarter last year.
- The Reserve Bank of India earlier this month while cutting the repo rate by 35 basis points lowered real GDP or gross domestic product projection for the current year to 6.9 per cent, from 7 per cent.
- The RBI expects GDP growth at 5.8-6.6 per cent in the first half of 2019-20, and 7.3-7.5 per cent in the second. It sees consumer inflation remaining inside its target range over a 12-month horizon.
(With inputs from agencies)
