GDP Data To Be Released Shortly, Here Are The LIVE Updates

The government will release data on gross domestic product (GDP) for the quarter ended June 30 today. According to a poll conducted by news agency Reuters, the Indian economy likely expanded at its slowest pace in more than five years in the April-June quarter. The poll median showed the economy was expected to have grown at a year-on-year pace of 5.7 per cent in the June quarter, a touch slower than 5.8 per cent in the preceding three months. But a large minority - about 40 per cent of nearly 65 economists - expect an expansion of 5.6 per cent or lower.
In a spate of announcements within a week, the government has eased foreign investment rules and encouraged banks to make loans cheaper to revive growth.
)
The slowing economy could mean businesses failing and hence a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks, according to news agency IANS. Among the factors pulling down growth are slowdown in consumption, delayed and uneven progress of monsoon, decline in manufacturing, inability of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to resolve cases in a time-bound manner and rising global trade tension impacting exports.
The RBI lowered its outlook for the fiscal year 2019-2020 at its August meeting. It has cut a total of 110 basis points in the repo rate since February, which includes an unconventional cut of 35 basis points earlier this month to 5.40 per cent.
Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research has lowered its GDP growth forecast to six-year low at 6.7 per cent in the current fiscal as against 7.3 per cent projected earlier.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales in July dived at the steepest pace in nearly two decades and declined for the ninth straight month in July, largely due to a liquidity crunch causing huge job cuts in the sector, according to news agency Reuters. These measures, in addition to the risk of further escalation of the US and China trade war, are weighing on demand and business confidence in India.