Maruti Suzuki Cuts Prices On Select Cars By Rs 5,000

Maruti Suzuki price cuts: The new prices will be effective from today.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has cut ex-showroom price of its select cars by Rs 5,000 as it welcomed the government's initiative to revive the demand in automobile industry. "Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today announced to proactively and voluntarily share the benefits of corporate tax reduction with its customers," the company said in an exchange notification.

Maruti Suzuki has cut ex-showroom price of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross by Rs 5,000.

The new prices will be effective from today and the reduction in price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company's vehicle range, Maruti Suzuki said.

"The company is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition especially for the entry-level customers. This announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and revive the market to create demand," Maruti Suzuki added.

Following its decision to cut prices, Maruti Suzuki share price fell 2.6 per cent to Rs 6,826.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.