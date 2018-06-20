OPEC Meet: Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Sustainable Oil Prices

India is the biggest oil client of Iran after China.
"Political conditions, sometimes internal and sometimes external, result in reduced output of some countries. We expect from OPEC and its members a commitment to step in (and) more than fill the gap to ensure sustainable prices," Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at a seminar in Vienna.
He said currently high oil prices dent the economic development of many countries.
Comments"The already fragile world economic growth will be at threat if oil prices persist at these levels. My fear is - this will lead to energy poverty in many parts of the world," he said.
