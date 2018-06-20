Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Today. Check Fuel Prices In Your City On Wednesday, petrol is being sold, in Delhi for Rs 76.27 while the prices in Mumbai and Chennai are Rs 78.94 and 79.16, respectively.

Agartala 72.07 Aizwal 72.19 Ambala 76.39 Bangalore 77.51 Bhopal 81.86 Bhubhaneswar 75.09 Chandigarh 73.36 Chennai 79.16 Dehradun 77.64 Delhi 76.27 Gandhinagar 75.58 Gangtok 79.3 Guwahati 78.41 Hyderabad 80.79 Imphal 74.36 Itanagar 72.18 Jaipur 79.01 Jammu 78 Jullunder 81.47 Kohima 74.75 Kolkata 78.94 Lucknow 77.12 Mumbai 84.06 Panjim 70.28 Patna 81.76 Pondicherry 75.07 Port Blair 65.76 Raipur 76.68 Ranchi 76.28 Shillong 75.67 Shimla 76.44 Srinagar 80.69 Trivandrum 79.37 Silvasa 74.2 Daman 74.12

Delhi 67.78 Kolkata 70.33 Mumbai 72.13 Chennai 71.54

A day after marginal reduction, petrol prices remained steady on Wednesday. Diesel prices, also, were kept same today just as on Tuesday. On Wednesday, petrol is being sold, in Delhi for Rs 76.27 while the prices in other metro cities Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are Rs 78.94,Rs 84.06 and 79.16, respectively. On Tuesday, petrol prices were reduced in the range of 8-12 paise per litre.The petrol prices, however have considerably fallen from Rs 78.29 on June 1 in Delhi, Rs 80.92 in Mumbai, Rs 86.10 in Kolkata and Rs 81.28 in Chennai. Similarly, diesel prices in the beginning of the month stood at Rs 69.20 in Delhi, Rs 71.75 in Mumbai, Rs 73.67 in Kolkata and Rs 73.06 in Chennai.In past 20 days, the petrol prices have declined by Rs 2.02 in Delhi and while diesel prices declined by Rs 1.42 in the national capital.Diesel Prices In MetroOn Tuesday, petrol price reduction (8-12 paise per litre) had come after three consecutive days of no change in prices On Monday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out any cut in excise duty levied on petrol, diesel. He also said that reducing taxes on fuel could push India towards “unmanageable debt.”From May 14 to May 29, petrol prices were raised in the range of Rs 3.74-4 a litre and diesel prices were hiked by Rs. 3.23-3.62 a litre across the four metros. That led to the fuel prices touching all-time highs in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai.Domestic petrol and diesel prices are currently determined by crude oil prices and the exchange rate of the rupee against the US dollar. Oil investors have been nervous ahead of an upcoming OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) summit in Vienna, due on June 22. Saudi Arabia and Russia have already boosted production modestly, and have indicated they were prepared to increase output.Last week, state-run oil companies Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) completed a year of daily review of petrol and diesel prices across the country. Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumerIn the international market, oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday, supported by a drop in U.S. commercial crude inventories reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API). US crude inventories fell by 3 million barrels in the week to June 15 to 430.6 million barrels, according to the weekly API report published on Tuesday.Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $75.30 per barrel at 5.38 am, up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter