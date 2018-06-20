Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Today. Check Fuel Prices In Your City

The petrol prices, however have considerably fallen from Rs 78.29 on June 1 in Delhi, Rs 80.92 in Mumbai, Rs 86.10 in Kolkata and Rs 81.28 in Chennai. Similarly, diesel prices in the beginning of the month stood at Rs 69.20 in Delhi, Rs 71.75 in Mumbai, Rs 73.67 in Kolkata and Rs 73.06 in Chennai.
Petrol Prices In Your City
|Agartala
|72.07
|Aizwal
|72.19
|Ambala
|76.39
|Bangalore
|77.51
|Bhopal
|81.86
|Bhubhaneswar
|75.09
|Chandigarh
|73.36
|Chennai
|79.16
|Dehradun
|77.64
|Delhi
|76.27
|Gandhinagar
|75.58
|Gangtok
|79.3
|Guwahati
|78.41
|Hyderabad
|80.79
|Imphal
|74.36
|Itanagar
|72.18
|Jaipur
|79.01
|Jammu
|78
|Jullunder
|81.47
|Kohima
|74.75
|Kolkata
|78.94
|Lucknow
|77.12
|Mumbai
|84.06
|Panjim
|70.28
|Patna
|81.76
|Pondicherry
|75.07
|Port Blair
|65.76
|Raipur
|76.68
|Ranchi
|76.28
|Shillong
|75.67
|Shimla
|76.44
|Srinagar
|80.69
|Trivandrum
|79.37
|Silvasa
|74.2
|Daman
|74.12
In past 20 days, the petrol prices have declined by Rs 2.02 in Delhi and while diesel prices declined by Rs 1.42 in the national capital.
Diesel Prices In Metro
|Delhi
|67.78
|Kolkata
|70.33
|Mumbai
|72.13
|Chennai
|71.54
On Tuesday, petrol price reduction (8-12 paise per litre) had come after three consecutive days of no change in prices.
On Monday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out any cut in excise duty levied on petrol, diesel. He also said that reducing taxes on fuel could push India towards “unmanageable debt.”
Petrol Prices in Delhi (Rs per litre)
From May 14 to May 29, petrol prices were raised in the range of Rs 3.74-4 a litre and diesel prices were hiked by Rs. 3.23-3.62 a litre across the four metros. That led to the fuel prices touching all-time highs in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai.
Domestic petrol and diesel prices are currently determined by crude oil prices and the exchange rate of the rupee against the US dollar. Oil investors have been nervous ahead of an upcoming OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) summit in Vienna, due on June 22. Saudi Arabia and Russia have already boosted production modestly, and have indicated they were prepared to increase output.
Diesel Prices In Delhi (Rs per litre)
Last week, state-run oil companies Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) completed a year of daily review of petrol and diesel prices across the country. Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer
In the international market, oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday, supported by a drop in U.S. commercial crude inventories reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API).
CommentsUS crude inventories fell by 3 million barrels in the week to June 15 to 430.6 million barrels, according to the weekly API report published on Tuesday.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $75.30 per barrel at 5.38 am, up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.