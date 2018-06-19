Find Out Today's Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City The reduction in petrol prices on Tuesday was in the range of 8-12 paise per litre and came after three consecutive days of no change in prices.

Share EMAIL PRINT Petrol and diesel price today: Any revisions in rates are effected at fuel stations at 6 am every day



Here are 10 things to know about petrol price and diesel price today:



1. With effect from 6 am on Tuesday, June 19, petrol prices were at Rs 76.27 per litre in Delhi, Rs 78.94 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 84.06 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 79.16 per litre in Chennai, according to



Location Petrol price in Rs. per litre Diesel price in Rs. per litre Delhi 76.27 67.78 Kolkata 78.94 70.33 Mumbai 84.06 72.13 Chennai 79.16 71.54 Agartala 72.07 65.92 Aizwal 72.19 65.11 Ambala 76.39 68.29 Bangalore 77.51 68.87 Bhopal 81.86 71.34 Bhubhaneswar 75.09 72.65 Chandigarh 73.36 65.82 Dehradun 77.64 68.11 Gandhinagar 75.58 72.84 Gangtok 79.3 69.55 Guwahati 78.41 70.75 Hyderabad 80.79 73.67 Imphal 74.36 65.85 Itanagar 72.18 65.07 Jaipur 79.01 72.19 Jammu 78 68.95 Jullunder 81.47 67.7 Kohima 74.75 66.15 Lucknow 77.12 67.93 Panjim 70.28 68.98 Patna 81.76 72.46 Pondicherry 75.07 70.02 Port Blair 65.76 63.54 Raipur 76.68 73.18 Ranchi 76.28 71.57 Shillong 75.67 67.6 Shimla 76.44 67.42 Srinagar 80.69 71.17 Trivandrum 79.37 72.56 Silvasa 74.2 68.6 Daman 74.12 68.53 (Source: iocl.com)

2.



3. "Reliefs to consumers can only be given by a fiscally responsible and a financially sound central government, and the states which are earning extra due to abnormal increase in oil prices," news agency Press Trust of India cited Mr Jaitley as saying.



4. Petrol and diesel prices have eased somewhat from record highs touched in some cities last month. However, the relief so far this month is to the tune of Rs 2.1 per litre for petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, compared with the increase of nearly double the magnitude in the previous month. In case of diesel, the prices so far this month are down about Rs 1.5 per litre in the four metros, compared with the hike of at least Rs 3 per litre in each of the key cities in May.



5. Last month was marked by a surge in global crude oil prices and weakness in the rupee against the US dollar - pushing the domestic petrol and diesel prices higher, among other factors.



6. From May 14 to May 29, petrol prices were increased in the range of Rs 3.74-4 a litre and diesel prices raised by Rs 3.23-3.62 a litre across the four metros. That led to the fuel prices touching all-time highs in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai.



7. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are currently determined by crude oil prices and the exchange rate of the rupee against the US dollar. Oil investors have been nervous ahead of an upcoming OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) summit in Vienna, due on June 22. Saudi Arabia and Russia have already boosted production modestly, and have indicated they were prepared to increase output.



8. On Tuesday, crude oil prices fell in early Asian trading on expectations that OPEC and key ally Russia will gradually increase output after withholding supplies since 2017. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were around $78.05 per barrel, down 0.4 per cent from their last close. At this level, Brent crude oil is off 2.5 per cent from 2014 highs around $80 a barrel touched last month.



9. The



10. Last week, state-run oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum



Petrol prices were marginally lowered on Tuesday, adding to the downward movement in fuel rates so far this month. Diesel prices were, however, kept steady. The reduction in petrol prices was in the range of 8-12 paise per litre and came after three consecutive days of no change in prices. Tuesday's announcement also marked the second day of steady diesel prices. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation currently review domestic petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, and announce any changes in rates every morning at 6 am.1. With effect from 6 am on Tuesday, June 19, petrol prices were at Rs 76.27 per litre in Delhi, Rs 78.94 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 84.06 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 79.16 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation . Diesel prices were at Rs 67.78 a litre, Rs 70.33 a litre, Rs 72.13 a litre and Rs 71.54 a litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.2. Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday virtually ruled out any cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying it could prove to be counter-productive.3. "Reliefs to consumers can only be given by a fiscally responsible and a financially sound central government, and the states which are earning extra due to abnormal increase in oil prices," news agency Press Trust of India cited Mr Jaitley as saying.4. Petrol and diesel prices have eased somewhat from record highs touched in some cities last month. However, the relief so far this month is to the tune of Rs 2.1 per litre for petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, compared with the increase of nearly double the magnitude in the previous month. In case of diesel, the prices so far this month are down about Rs 1.5 per litre in the four metros, compared with the hike of at least Rs 3 per litre in each of the key cities in May.5. Last month was marked by a surge in global crude oil prices and weakness in the rupee against the US dollar - pushing the domestic petrol and diesel prices higher, among other factors.6. From May 14 to May 29, petrol prices were increased in the range of Rs 3.74-4 a litre and diesel prices raised by Rs 3.23-3.62 a litre across the four metros. That led to the fuel prices touching all-time highs in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai.7. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are currently determined by crude oil prices and the exchange rate of the rupee against the US dollar. Oil investors have been nervous ahead of an upcoming OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) summit in Vienna, due on June 22. Saudi Arabia and Russia have already boosted production modestly, and have indicated they were prepared to increase output.8. On Tuesday, crude oil prices fell in early Asian trading on expectations that OPEC and key ally Russia will gradually increase output after withholding supplies since 2017. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were around $78.05 per barrel, down 0.4 per cent from their last close. At this level, Brent crude oil is off 2.5 per cent from 2014 highs around $80 a barrel touched last month. 9. The rupee closed a marginal 2 paise higher at 67.99 against the US dollar on Monday. It had plunged to a fresh three-week low of 68.18 in earlier on Monday.10. Last week, state-run oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum completed a year of daily review of petrol and diesel prices across the country. Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer. (With agency inputs) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter