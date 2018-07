Mumbai Train Schedule: List Of Trains Cancelled, Terminated Today

Heavy rains have hit the country's commercial capital and many parts are battered by it.

Indian Railways operated Western Railway has mentioned a list of trains that are rescheduled, cancelled and terminated on Wednesday due to Mumbai rains. On it's official Twitter handle- Western Railway gives daily updates of trains affected because of the incessant Mumbai rains. Heavy rains have hit the country's commercial capital and many parts of the city are battered by it. According to an IANS report, at least two persons were killed in rain-related accidents in Maharashtra's Palghar while road, rail traffic and flights were severely hit. Mumbai's lifeline, the Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) suburban trains, were running late due to waterlogged tracks.

Here's a list of trains rescheduled, terminated and cancelled on Wednesday:

1. Train No.71088 Boisar - Vasai Road DEMU of 11.07.18 has been cancelled, tweeted Western Railway.

2. Train No.71093 Vasai Road - Diva DEMU of 11.07.18 will run on right time Ex Vasai Road.

3. Train No. 19023 Mumbai Central - Firozpur Cantt Janata Express of 11.07.18 has been cancelled between Mumbai Central-Valsad, said Western Railway.

4. Train No. 12215 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bandra Terminus Garib Rath of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Vadodara and remain cancelled between Vadodara-Bandra Terminus, the tweet further said.

5. Train No. 14707 Bikaner - Bandra Terminus Ranakpur Express of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Valsad and remain cancelled between Valsad-Bandra Terminus.

6. Suburban trains running normal between Churchgate - Bhayander and Virar- Dahanu Road sections. Trains being run towards Churchgate from Virar at 10 kmph are in affected section.

7. Train No. 12479 Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagari Express of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Surat and remained cancelled between Surat-Bandra Terminus

8. Train No. 12489 Bikaner - Dadar Superfast Express of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Vapi and remain cancelled between Vapi-Dada, said Western Railway.

9. Train No. 59045 Bandra Terminus - Vapi Passenger of 11.07.18 has been cancelled.

10. Train No. 59439 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Passenger of 11.07.18 has been cancelled.

11. Train No. 19332 Indore - Kochuveli Express of 10.07.18 has been diverted via Surat-Jalgaon.

12. 6th local train since morning left Virar at 10.20 hrs towards Churchgate. 8.50 hrs local from Churchgate extended from Vasai Road to Virar in down direction.

13. To facilitate Mumbai bound commuters, additional halts were given to 19040 Awadh Exp, 12926 Paschim Exp & 19042 Gazipur City-Bandra T Exp at stations between Dahanu Road - Virar. However, suburban services are running normal between Virar - Dahanu road now.

14. Train No. 19218 Jamnagar - Bandra Terminus Sau Janata Express of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Palghar and will be reversed as Train No. 12971 from Palghar at 22.55 hr.

15. Train No. 12902 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Gujarat Mail of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Navsari and will be reversed as Train No. 12901 from Navsari at 01.40 hrs of 12.07.18.

16. Train No. 12972 Bhavnagar - Bandra Terminus Express of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Vapi and will be reversed as Train No. 19217 from Navsari at 20.05 hrs.

17. Train No. 22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Valsad and will be reversed as Train No. 22955 from Valsad at 20.48 hrs

18. Train No. 19708 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Aravali Express of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Dahanu Road and will be reversed as Train No. 19707 from Dahanu Road at 22.50 hrs.