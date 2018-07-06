Indian Railways Break Journey: 5 Rules You Should Know Before Planning Your Travel

Break of journey is not permissible on the tickets of trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express.

Indian Railways allows passengers with single journey tickets for distance of more than 500 Kilometers to break their journey once for two days at any station en-route, according to Indian Railways portal- indianrail.gov.in. However, this facility can be availed only after traveling 500 Kilometers from the starting station. If ticket is for more than 1000 Kilometers, passengers are allowed to break the journey twice. The day of departure and arrival must be excluded while calculating the number of eligible days for first break of journey and ticket should be endorsed by the station manager/ticket collector at the station where the break journey is intended, said Indian Railways.

Here are Indian Railways break journey rules:

1. Indian Railways break journey facility is not permitted short of the station up to which reservation has been done, said Indian Railways.

2. Inentation to break journey is to be advised at the time of original booking and not after obtaining reservation. If a passenger seeking reservation on tickets asks for break journey en- route, it should be clearly indicated on the requisition form. Reservation in this case is done up to break journey station only, according to indianrail.gov.in.

3. Whenever a passenger detrains at a station en-route for catching a connecting train, it should not be treated as break journey provided such halt is for less than 24 hours. For example, the holder of a direct ticket from Pune to Jammu Tawi via Dadar travels from Pune to Bombay by any day train, a day earlier in order to catch Bombay-Jammu Tawi Express next morning leaving Bombay at 6.25 am will not be treated as break journey, mentioned Indian Railways.

4. Break of journey is not permissible on the tickets of certain trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, etc., which have separate all-inclusive fare structure on point-to-point basis.

5. Passengers are required to have their tickets endorsed. The endorsement shall consist of the station code, station master's initials and the date. Passengers breaking journey and not obtaining the endorsement as prescribed will be treated as persons traveling without a proper ticket and dealt with accordingly, said Indian Railways.