Mumbai Rains: List Of Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled, Terminated Today

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain till Thursday. (Image for representation only)

Indian Railways operated Western Railway has mentioned a list of trains (on its official twitter handle) that are terminated/rescheduled/cancelled today due to heavy Mumbai rains. Suburban train services of the Western Railways are suspended today after heavy rains lashed the metropolis through the night, an PTI report said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain till Thursday. The water logging on railway tracks has hit services and few trains have been stopped till the water level on the tracks recede, the report added. However, local train services of the Central Railway (CR) are not affected despite the heavy rain.

List of trains terminated/rescheduled/cancelled today due to Mumbai rains:



1. Train No. 59440 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Passenger of 09.07.18 will be short terminated at Palghar and will be reversed as Train No. 59439 from Palghar at 14.35 hrs today i.e. 10.07.18, tweeted Western Railway.

2. Train No. 12932 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Double Decker of 10.07.18 will be short terminated at Vapi and will be reversed as Train No. 12931 from Vapi at 16.30 hrs today i.e. 10.07.18, said Western Railway.

3. Train No. 22473 Bikaner- Bandra Terminus Superfast Express of 09.07.18 will be short terminated at Dahanu Road and will be reversed as Train No. 22474 from Dahanu Road at 16.25 hrs today i.e. 10.07.18, tweeted Western Railway.

4. Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Karnavati Express of 10.07.18 will be short terminated at Dahanu Road and will be reversed as Train No. 12933 from Dahanu Road at 15.30 hrs today i.e. 10.07.18.

5. Train No. 12479 Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagari Express of 09.07.18 will be short terminated at Valsad and will be reversed as Train No. 12480 from Valsad at 16.10 hrs today i.e. 10.07.18.

6. Train No. 59045 and 59040 of 10.07.18 has been cancelled due to water logging at Nallasopara.

7. Train No. 59038 Surat - Virar Passenger of 10.07.18 will be short terminated at Pardi. Train No. 59039 Virar - Surat Passenger of 10.07.18 has been cancelled between Virar - Valsad, said Western Railway.

8. Train No. 12922 Surat - Mumbai Central Flying Ranee of 10.07.18 will be short terminated at Udvada. Train No. 12921 Mumbai Central - Surat Flying Ranee of 10.07.18 has been cancelled.

9. Train No. 14707 Bikaner- Bandra Terminus Ranakpur Express of 09.07.18 will be short terminated at Sanjan and will be reversed as Train No. 14708 from Sanjan at 17.25 hrs today i.e. 10.07.18

10. Train No. 59024 Valsad - Bandra Terminus of 09.07.18 will be short terminated at Gholvad. Train No. 59023 Bandra Terminus - Valsad of 10.07.18 has been cancelled.

11. Train No. 12215 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bandra Terminus of 09.07.18 will be short terminated at Umargam Road and will be reversed as Train No. 12216 from Umargam Road at 14.30 hrs today i.e. 10.07.18.

12. Train No. 12009 and 12010 of 10.07.18 has been cancelled due to water logging at Nallasopara.

13. Train No. 19116 Bhuj - Dadar Express of 09.07.18 will be short terminated at Valsad and will be reversed as Train No. 19115 from Valsad at 17.55 hrs today i.e. 10.07.18.

14. Train No. 69164 Dahanu Road - Panvel MEMU of 10.07.18 is cancelled due to water logging at Nallasopara.

15. Train No. 12953 Mumbai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express of 10.07.18 is cancelled due to water logging at Nallasopara.

16. Train No. 12936 Surat - Bandra Terminus Express of 10.07.18 is cancelled due to water logging at Nallasopara, tweeted Western Railway.



