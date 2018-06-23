Minimum Balance You Need To Maintain In Your Bank Account: SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Penalty Charges Compared SBI requires its customers holding a savings bank account with any of its metro branches to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 3,000.

SBI



Metro Urban Semi-urban Rural SBI MAB of Rs 3,000 MAB of Rs 3,000 MAB of Rs 2,000 MAB of Rs 1,000 ICICI Bank MAB of Rs 10,000 MAB of Rs 10,000 MAB of Rs 5,000 MAB of Rs 2,000 HDFC Bank MAB of Rs 10,000 MAB of Rs 10,000 MAB of Rs 5,000 AQB of Rs 2,500 or FD of Rs. 10,000 (minimum 1 year 1 day) (Source: SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank websites)

SBI requires its customers holding savings bank accounts in metro and urban branches to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 3,000, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in. For accounts in semi-urban branches and rural branches, this requirement has been set at Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.



ICICI Bank



ICICI Bank has set the minimum monthly average balance at Rs 10,000 for its branches in metro and urban locations, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com. For semi-urban branches, the stipulated monthly average balance amount has been set at Rs 5,000. For rural and 'gramin' branches, the bank has set minimum monthly average balances of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively, according to the bank.



HDFC Bank



HDFC Bank requires customers holding savings bank accounts with it in metro and urban branches to maintain a minimum monthly average balance of Rs 10,000 in a month. For semi-urban branches, the bank has set a monthly average balance requirement at Rs 5,000, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com. The bank requires its customers holding accounts in rural branches to either maintain an average quarterly balance of Rs 25,000 or keep a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 10,000 for a minimum tenure of one year and one day, according to the bank. Penalty charges for non-compliance with monthly average balance (MAB) rules: SBI vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank

SBI



For non-compliance with MAB requirement by a customer holding a savings bank account in metro or urban branch, SBI charges a



For customers in semi-urban branches, SBI charges a penalty amount ranging from Rs 7.5 plus GST to Rs 12 plus GST. For savings bank accounts in rural branches, the penalty ranges from Rs 5 plus GST to Rs 10 plus GST.



ICICI Bank



ICICI Bank charges a



For shortfall in savings bank accounts in 'gramin' branches, the bank charges 5 per cent of the amount of shortfall as penalty, according to its website.



HDFC Bank



HDFC Bank charges a



For rural branches, the penalty amount has been set at Rs 270 plus taxes for balances of Rs 1,000 up to Rs 2,500, and Rs 450 for balances below Rs 1,000, according to the bank's website.



