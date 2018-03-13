Minimum Balance Requirements, Non-Maintenance Charges: State Bank of India (SBI) Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank

The move will eat into the fee income of SBI, which had reported first quarterly loss in 20 years, as it had to make huge provisions for bad loans.
Here is a comparison of penalties on non-maintenance of minimum balance and minimum balance requirements of SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank:
SBI charges for non-maintenance of average monthly balance across various categories
|Metro & Urban (AMB Rs. 3000/-)
|Existing Charges p.m.
|Proposed Charges p.m.
|Shortfall < = 50%
|Rs. 30/- +GST
|Rs. 10/- +GST
|Shortfall > 50 – 75%
|Rs. 40/- +GST
|Rs. 12/- +GST
|Shortfall > 75%
|Rs. 50/- +GST
|Rs. 15/- +GST
|Semi-Urban (AMB Rs. 2000/-)
|Shortfall < = 50%
|Rs. 20/- +GST
|Rs 7.50 +GST
|Shortfall > 50 – 75%
|Rs. 30/- +GST
|Rs 10.00 +GST
|Shortfall > 75%
|Rs. 40/- +GST
|Rs.12.00+GST
|Rural (AMB Rs. 1,000/-)
|Shortfall < = 50%
|Rs. 20/- +GST
|Rs 5.00 +GST
|Shortfall > 50 – 75%
|Rs. 30/- +GST
|Rs. 7.50 +GST
|Shortfall > 75%
|Rs. 40/- +GST
|Rs 10.00 +GST
SBI's minimum monthly balance requirement
SBI has not as yet lowered the monthly minimum balance requirement for metro, semi-urban and rural accounts, according to the website of SBI, sbi.co.in.
|Metro accounts
|Rs 3,000
|Semi-urban accounts
|Rs 2,000
|Rural accounts
|Rs 1,000
ICICI Bank's charges for non-maintenance of average monthly balance across various categories, according to icicibank.com
|Charges for non maintenance of minimum monthly average balance (NMMAB)
|Metro/Urban/Semi-Urban/Rural locations :
|Rs. 100 + 5% of the shortfall in required MAB
|Gramin locations : 5% of the shortfall in required MAB
ICICI Bank's minimum monthly balance requirement
|Minimum monthly average balance (MAB)*
|Metro and Urban locations - Rs.10,000
|Semi-urban locations - Rs.5,000
|Rural locations - Rs.2,000
|Gramin locations - Rs.1,000
|Charges applicable on Non-Maintenance of AMB for NRE/NRO Savings Account (Average Monthly Balance)
|Revised AMB Structure effective 1st April, 2015
|AMB Slab
|Metro/Urban
|Semi Urban/Rural
|>=7,500 to < 10,000
|Rs. 150/-
|NA
|>=5,000 to < 7,500
|Rs. 300/-
|NA
|>=2,500 to < 5,000
|Rs. 450/-
|Rs. 150/-
|0 to < 2,500
|Rs. 600/-
|Rs. 300/-
HDFC Bank's minimum monthly balance requirement
|Minimum Balance - Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Requirement
|Rs 10,000 (Metro / Urban branches)
|Rs 5, 000 (Semi-Urban / Rural branches)
Last April, SBI had re-introduced the penal charges on non-maintenance of average monthly balance, after a gap of five years. Later in October, the bank had revised down the charges to some extent. (With PTI Inputs)