SBI Savings Bank Account Interest Rate, Penalty For Insufficient Balance

1. Metro & Urban (average monthly balance Rs. 3,000) Existing Charges per month Proposed Charges per month

Shortfall up to 50% Rs. 30 plus GST Rs. 10 plus GST

Shortfall of more than 50 per cent up to 75 per cent Rs. 40 plus GST Rs. 12 plus GST

Shortfall of more than 75 per cent Rs. 50 plus GST Rs. 15 plus GST

Semi-Urban (average monthly balance Rs. 2,000)

Shortfall of less than 50 per cent Rs. 20 plus GST Rs. 7.50 plus GST

Shortfall of more than 50 per cent up to 75 per cent Rs. 30 plus GST Rs. 10.00 plus GST

Shortfall of more than 75 per cent Rs. 40 plus GST Rs.12.00 plus GST

Rural (average monthly balance Rs. 1,000)

Shortfall up to 50 per cent Rs. 20 plus GST Rs. 5.00 plus GST

Shortfall of more than 50 per cent up to 75 per cent Rs. 30 plus GST Rs. 7.50 plus GST