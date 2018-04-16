SBI Savings Bank Account Interest Rate, Penalty For Insufficient Balance

SBI savings bank account interest rate
For balances up to Rs 1 crore, SBI offers an interest rate of 3.5 per cent per annum, according to its website - sbi.co.in. For balances above Rs 1 crore, SBI offers an interest rate of 4 per cent, it noted.
SBI minimum balance requirement
SBI has classified its branches into four types - rural, urban, semi-urban and metro. As per its latest rules, customers holding a savings bank account with a metro or urban SBI branch are required to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 3,000. Those holding savings bank accounts in semi-urban and rural branches are required to maintain Rs 2,000 and Rs. 1,000 respectively.
Penalty for keeping insufficient balance in SBI savings bank account
From this month, SBI has revised its penalty charges for failing to meet its prescribed minimum balance rules. It had last month announced reduction of up to 75 per cent in the penalty charges.
|1. Metro & Urban (average monthly balance Rs. 3,000)
|Existing Charges per month
|Proposed Charges per month
|Shortfall up to 50%
|Rs. 30 plus GST
|Rs. 10 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 50 per cent up to 75 per cent
|Rs. 40 plus GST
|Rs. 12 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 75 per cent
|Rs. 50 plus GST
|Rs. 15 plus GST
|Semi-Urban (average monthly balance Rs. 2,000)
|Shortfall of less than 50 per cent
|Rs. 20 plus GST
|Rs. 7.50 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 50 per cent up to 75 per cent
|Rs. 30 plus GST
|Rs. 10.00 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 75 per cent
|Rs. 40 plus GST
|Rs.12.00 plus GST
|Rural (average monthly balance Rs. 1,000)
|Shortfall up to 50 per cent
|Rs. 20 plus GST
|Rs. 5.00 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 50 per cent up to 75 per cent
|Rs. 30 plus GST
|Rs. 7.50 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 75 per cent
|Rs. 40 plus GST
|Rs. 10.00 plus GST
Metro/urban branches
The charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in metro and urban bank branches have been reduced from a maximum of Rs. 50 per month plus goods and services tax (GST) to Rs. 15 per month plus GST, according to SBI.
Semi-urban, rural branches
For semi-urban and rural bank branches, the charges have been reduced from Rs. 40 per month plus GST to Rs. 12 per month and Rs. 10 per month plus GST respectively, according to SBI's press release dated March 13.