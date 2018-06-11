Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,780 Asian stocks shook off initial modest losses and edged up ahead of a US-North Korea summit that might ease regional tensions.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened the week on Monday on a positive note. At 9:30 am, the 30-share pack was at 35,583.51, up 0.39 per cent or 139.84 points while the broader Nifty50 was at 10,809.90 level, with a gain of 0.39 per cent of 42.25 points. The top gainers in the Nifty50 were Bajaj Finance (up 1.69 per cent), Adani Ports (up 1.37 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 1.25 per cent), Cipla (up 1.18 per cent), and IndusInd Bank (up 1.15 per cent). In the 50-share pack, 41 stocks traded in the green while nine of them were in the red.The banking pack was up as eight out of 12 stocks of the Nifty Bank index traded with gains. Nine out of 12 stocks of the Nifty PSU Bank index were in the green."(US) Federal Reserve interest rate hike decision and target interest rate on June 13 will be a key factor to determine near term trend in the market. Moving ahead Indian markets will depend on key economic data of industrial production on June 12, and wholesale price index on June 14 . Monsoon and crude prices will also determine the Indian markets ahead," said Rahul Sharma, Senior Research Analyst, Equity99.Meanwhile, Asian stocks shook off initial modest losses and edged up ahead of a US-North Korea summit that might ease regional tensions, while investors also started to focus on key central bank meetings later this week. Stocks dipped after US President Donald Trump backed out of a joint Group of Seven communique over the weekend, in a blow to the group's efforts to show a united front. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped early but was last up 0.15 per cent, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent. The S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 per cent after dropping as much as 0.3 per cent. On Friday , the Sensex had closed at 35,443.67 and the Nifty50 at 10,767.65 level. (With Reuters inputs)