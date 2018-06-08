NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Breaks Two-Day Rising Streak, Nifty Settles At 10,767. 10 Points To Know

Asian shares also fell as risk appetite soured on bets that Europe's massive monetary stimulus was nearing an end.

Market | | Updated: June 08, 2018 16:12 IST
Stock markets edged lower today after two straight sessions of gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex on Friday were 19.41 points down and closed at 35,443.67. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty50 settled at 10,767.65. Stock markets edged lower today after two straight sessions of gains. Markets witnessed a volatile trading during the day. Stock markets largely ended flat as losses in both indexes on account of profit-booking were capped by gains in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd after its Halol plant received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US health regulator.
10 things to know about stock markets today:
  1. Sun Pharma, Lupin, Cipla, Tata Motors and Dr Reddy's were leading the pack of Nifty gainers. While the main losers on NSE were Hindalco, Powergrid, HDFC and BPCL.
  2. In the 30-shareSensex pack, the main gainers were Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, TCS and Infosys. The losers were Wipro, Powergrid, Tata Steel, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank.
  3. Asian shares also fell today as risk appetite soured on bets that Europe's massive monetary stimulus was nearing an end.
  4. "Last week, we saw strong grubbing in the indexes and mid-cap space after which there was a bounce-back. Now, the markets are back to normal, with some kind of profit-booking post yesterday's gains," said Siddharth Sedani, vice president - head equity advisory at Anand Rathi.
  5. HDFC and Larsen & Toubro Ltd were among the top drag on both indexes, dropping as much as 1.1 per cent each. Oil marketing firms Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd fell, hurt by higher oil prices on Venezuela's supply struggles and ongoing output cuts led by OPEC.
  6. The Nifty pharma index rose as much as 2.9 per cent, but looked set to post a weekly gain, its second in three weeks. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd closed 8 per cent higher after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued VAI status to the drugmaker's Halol plant.
  7. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rose 3.3 per cent. Both stocks led gains on the NSE index. 
  8. Shares of Housing finance companies have been correcting on margin concerns due to rising bond yields, according to brokerage firm Jefferies.
  9. The index had gained 559.87 points in the past two sessions after the RBI hiked the policy rate on inflation concerns but maintained its neutral stance and growth outlook. 
  10. Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 525.40 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,197.89 crore, as per provisional data. (With inputs from Agencies)


