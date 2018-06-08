Sensex Breaks Two-Day Rising Streak, Nifty Settles At 10,767. 10 Points To Know

Stock markets edged lower today after two straight sessions of gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex on Friday were 19.41 points down and closed at 35,443.67. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty50 settled at 10,767.65. Stock markets edged lower today after two straight sessions of gains. Markets witnessed a volatile trading during the day. Stock markets largely ended flat as losses in both indexes on account of profit-booking were capped by gains in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd after its Halol plant received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US health regulator.