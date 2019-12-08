LPG Becomes More Expensive This Month, Price Up Rs 120.5/Cylinder Since August

Latest LPG Prices: The amount of subsidy provided by the government varies from month to month

Non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas prices were increased with effect from December 1, 2019. That marked a fourth straight monthly hike in the prices. In Delhi and Mumbai, the hike was to the tune of Rs 13.5 and Rs 14 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under brand Indane. With effect from December 1, the non-subsidised LPG rates have been revised to Rs 695 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 665 in Mumbai. In November, the prices had stood at Rs 681.5 per cylinder and Rs 651 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil's website - iocl.com.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the rates of non-subsidised LPG have been increased by Rs 76 per cylinder each to Rs 706 per cylinder and Rs 696 per cylinder respectively.

LPG Cylinder (Cooking Gas) Price In Metros

Metro Non-subsidised LPG Price Per 14.2 KG Cylinder (In Rupees) December November Delhi 695 681.5 Kolkata 725.5 706 Mumbai 665 651 Chennai 714 696 (Source: iocl.com)

From December 1, the prices of 19-kilogram cylinders have been revised to Rs 1,211.50 per unit in Delhi and Rs 1,160.50 in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil.

The prices of LPG have been increased by a cumulative Rs. 120.5 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs. 118.5 per cylinder in Mumbai since August - an increase of 20.97 per cent and 21.68 per cent respectively.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. the consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price. The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the quota of 12 cylinders per year varies from month to month.

Factors such as changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates determine the amount of subsidy.