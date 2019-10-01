LPG Cylinder Becomes More Expensive. Find Out Latest Rates Here

State-run Indian Oil Corporation supplies liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas under brand Indane

LPG or cooking gas prices were hiked more than 2 per cent from Tuesday. Indian Oil Corporation - which supplies liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) under brand Indane - notified the new prices applicable from October 1. This month, the price of LPG in Delhi is Rs 605 per cylinder of 14.2 kilograms, and Rs 574.5 per cylinder in Mumbai. Last month, the price of LPG was Rs 590.00 per cylinder and Rs 562.00 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

Here are the prices of LPG cylinders (14.2 kilograms) in the four metros with effect from October 1, 2019:

City October September August Delhi 605 590 574.5 Kolkata 630 616.5 601 Mumbai 574.5 562 546.5 Chennai 620 606.5 590.5 (Source: iocl.com)

Monday's revision marks the second straight monthly hike in prices. In September, the prices of LPG in metros were hiked nearly 3 per cent compared with the previous month.

The prices of LPG have been increased by a cumulative Rs 30.5 per cylinder and Rs 28 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai respectively since August. That translates into an increase of 5.31 per cent and 5.12 per cent respectively.

