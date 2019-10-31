Indian Oil Profit At Rs 563 Crore In September Quarter

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 563.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30. That marked a fall of 82.65 per cent compared with its net profit of Rs 3,246.93 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2018-19. Total revenue from operations fell 12.66 per cent to Rs 1,32,375.69 crore in the second quarter of current financial year, the country's largest fuel retailer said in a regulatory filing.

Expenses stood at Rs 1,32,209.26 crore in the July-September period, as against Rs 1,47,801.53 crore in the year-ago period. That included a foreign exchange loss of Rs 1,135.13 crore, as against Rs 2,619.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Average gross refining margin - a key indicator of a refiner's profitability - stood at $ 2.96 per bbl in the first six months of financial year 2019-20, as against $8.45 per bbl in the corresponding period a year ago.

Indian Oil shares fell as much as 2.11 per cent after the earnings announcement before trimming most of those losses at the end of the session. Shares ended down 0.20 per cent at Rs 146.80 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which finished 0.19 per cent higher.

