Reliance Jio Starts Broadband Internet Service JioFiber, Plans Start At Rs 699/Month

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced commencement of broadband internet service - JioFiber - its "fiber to the home" service, across 1,600 cities in India. "With JioFiber, Jio continues to deliver on its promise of connecting the unconnected while bringing about transformational changes to Indian homes, that it started with its mobility service three years ago, on 5th September 2016," Reliance Jio said in a press release. JioFiber plan rentals start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499 per month, Reliance Jio added. (Also Read: JioFiber's "Fiber To Home" Service Launched. Here Is How To Get It)

JioFiber offers services like ultra-high-speed broadband internet (up to 1 Gbps), free domestic voice calling, conferencing and international calling, TV video calling and conferencing, entertainment over the top (OTT) apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime etc., gaming, home networking, device security, virtual reality experience and premium content platform, Reliance Jio said.

JioFiber plan rentals start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499 and even the lowest tariff starts with 100 Mbps speed. Jio is pricing the plans at less than one-tenth the global rates, to make it accessible for all, to suit every budget and every need, Reliance Jio added. (Also Read: "Fiber-To-The-Home" Service JioFiber's Tariff Plans Explained Here)

Akash Ambani, director, Reliance Jio Infocomm said, "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and all of JioFiber has been designed with the sole purpose of giving you a delightful experience. The launch of JioFiber, with its revolutionary services is just the beginning of a new and exciting journey. As always, we will continue working hard to bring more such amazing services to your home and take Jio Fiber to the next level. I want to specially thank our 5 lakh JioFiber preview users, who have contributed significantly in perfecting our product and service experience. I welcome them to experience the next level of JioFiber."

Under the Reliance Jio's JioFiber Welcome Offer people opting for annual plans, named as JioForever Plan, will get Jio home gateway, Jio 4K Set Top Box, television set (in Gold plan and above), subscription to their favourite OTT apps and unlimited voice and data, Reliance Jio added.

