'Fiber-To-The-Home' Service JioFiber's Tariff Plans Explained Here

The launch of JioFiber comes as Reliance Jio completed three years of commercial operations.

Reliance Jio Infocomm announced the commencement of its optical fiber-based fixed-line broadband service JioFiber on Thursday. The launch of JioFiber comes as Reliance Jio completed three years of commercial operations. JioFiber monthly plan rentals start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499, the telecom operator said in a statement today. Reliance Jio is offering JioFiber monthly pre-paid plans in six different price categories which range from Rs. 699 to Rs. 8,499. Customers get unlimited data and unlimited voice calling.

Here are the JioFiber monthly plans in detail:

JioFiber Rs 699 plan

Under the plan, Jio is offering 150 GB of data at a speed of 100 Mbps. However, after the consumption of high speed limit, the speed gets reduced to 1 Mbps.

JioFiber Rs 849 plan

Under the plan, Jio is offering 400 GB of data at a speed of 100 Mbps. However, after the consumption of high speed limit, the speed gets reduced to 1 Mbps.

JioFiber Rs 1,299 plan

Under the plan, Jio is offering 750 GB of data at a speed of 250 Mbps. However, after the consumption of high speed limit, the speed gets reduced to 1 Mbps.

JioFiber Rs 2,499 plan

Under the plan, Jio is offering 1,500 GB of data at a speed of 500 Mbps. However, after the consumption of high speed limit, the speed gets reduced to 1 Mbps.

JioFiber Rs 3,999 plan

Under the plan, Jio is offering 2,500 GB of data at a speed of 1 Gbps. However, after the consumption of high speed limit, the speed gets reduced to 1 Mbps.

JioFiber Rs 8,499 plan

Under the plan, Jio is offering 5,000 GB of data at a speed of 1 Gbps. However, after the consumption of high speed limit, the speed gets reduced to 1 Mbps.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.