Reliance Jio Set To Launch Broadband Service JioFiber Today

September 5 marks the third anniversary of the commercial launch of Reliance Jio Infocomm
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, is set to commercially launch its optical fiber-based fixed-line broadband service JioFiber today. Thursday, September 5, marks the third anniversary of the commercial launch of Reliance Jio Infocomm. At Reliance Industries' 42nd annual general meeting in August, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said the company had received more than 15 million JioFiber registrations from nearly 1,600 towns. Reliance Jio Infocomm had invited interest for registration starting August 15, 2018. "Over the past year, we have built significant momentum in our JioFiber rollout," Mukesh Ambani said on August 12 this year. He also said that the company is "confident that we will complete our network rollout within the next 12 months".
Reliance Industries' telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm, has said customers of its premium JioFiber services will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies release in theatres.
The commercial rollout of its JioFiber service comes three eyars after the commercial launch of Reliance Jio, which has disrupted the country's telecom industry by providing high speed data at competitive prices and making voice calls free along with its subscription plans.
With cut-price data plans, Reliance Jio Infocomm has managed to become the country's top mobile operator by subscribers and No. 2 globally in a span of less than three years. Reliance Jio Infocomm's plans to launch JioFiber broadband services threaten to upend the country's telecom market with offers of free voice calls for life, television and movie streaming and even free TV sets to go with some subscription plans.