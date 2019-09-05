Reliance Jio Set To Launch Broadband Service JioFiber Today

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, is set to commercially launch its optical fiber-based fixed-line broadband service JioFiber today. Thursday, September 5, marks the third anniversary of the commercial launch of Reliance Jio Infocomm. At Reliance Industries' 42nd annual general meeting in August, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said the company had received more than 15 million JioFiber registrations from nearly 1,600 towns. Reliance Jio Infocomm had invited interest for registration starting August 15, 2018. "Over the past year, we have built significant momentum in our JioFiber rollout," Mukesh Ambani said on August 12 this year. He also said that the company is "confident that we will complete our network rollout within the next 12 months".

Here are latest updates on the commercial rollout of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm's fixed-line broadband service, JioFiber: