JioFiber's 'Fiber To Home' Service Launched. Here Is How To Get It

For existing customers JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with them for upgrading services.

Reliance Jio's much awaited broadband service - JioFiber - was launched on Thursday. JioFiber's "Fiber to Home" service was launched across 1,600 cities in India. JioFiber's monthly rental plans start from Rs 699 and go up top Rs 8,499 offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps and speeds can go up to 1 Gbps, Reliance Jio said in a press release. Today's beginning of JioFiber's services comes a nearly month after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the services will be launched on September 5, the third anniversary of Reliance Jio. (Also Read: "Fiber-To-The-Home" Service JioFiber's Tariff Plans Explained Here)

Here are three simple steps to get a JioFiber connection:

Step 1: Individuals need to visit www.jio.com or download the MyJio app.

Step 2: Register for JioFiber services.

Step 3: If JioFiber is available in the area person has chosen, Jio's service representatives will get in touch with the individual.

For existing customers JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with them for upgrading services, Reliance Jio said in a press release. On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a set top box to avail the full bouquet of services, Reliance Jio added.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio's JioFiber is offering a Welcome Offer under which people opting for annual plans, named as JioForever Plan, will get Jio home gateway, Jio 4K set top box, television set (in Gold plan and above), subscription to their favourite OTT apps and unlimited voice and data, Reliance Jio added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.