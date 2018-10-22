Reliance Jio Announces JioPhone 2 Flash Sale On Thursday

JioPhone 2 flash sale: JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of feature phone JioPhone, according to Jio

Reliance Jio has announced another instalment of flash sale for JioPhone 2, its 4G-enabled feature phone device. The flash sale of JioPhone 2 - which is an upgraded version of its existing feature phone called JioPhone - will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 25, the telecom company said on its website - jio.com. The JioPhone 2 will be available at Rs 2,999 under the upcoming flash sale, Reliance Jio mentioned on its website. Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of the Reliance Industries conglomerate, has also announced a cashback of Rs 200 on purchase of JioPhone 2 in the sale using digital wallet Paytm.

Here are five things to know about the upcoming flash sale of JioPhone 2 by Reliance Jio:

1. Thursday would mark the seventh flash sale of JioPhone 2, since the launch of the device in August this year.

2. How to buy JioPhone 2 under flash sale: According to Reliance Jio, the JioPhone 2 can be ordered under the flash sale from the company's website, jio.com, or mobile app, MyJio.

The telecom major has prescribed the following steps for placing an order of the JioPhone 2 device through website jio.com or mobile app MyJio:

A user is required to log on to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com - and select JioPhone2.

The user is then required to enter his or her pin code and proceed to check out.

The user is required to provide personal details such as name, email ID and mobile number.

The user may proceed making the payment after selecting the desired payment option.

Once the payment of Rs. 2,999 is made by the user, an order confirmation notification is issued through email or SMS. "You will receive an Order confirmation notification (email/SMS)," Jio mentioned.

3. Mobile apps on JioPhone 2: Mobile apps such as MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema, JioVideoCall, and JioPay "come preloaded" on the JioPhone 2 device, according to the telecom company. The customer can also download additional mobile apps, according to Jio.

The wait is over! Now you can WhatsApp on JioPhone. Download today from the JioStore. #WhatsAppOnJioPhonepic.twitter.com/gGPcWHg87o Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 22, 2018

4. Order cancellation: Cancellation of an order placed through the flash sale will not be allowed, according to the Jio website. "As the product ordered is sold via Flash sales, Cancellation of order will not be allowed," the company noted.

5. JioPhone recharge packs: Currently, Reliance Jio provides three prepaid recharge packs for the JioPhone devices. These are priced at Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153.

Rs 49 JioPhone plan

Reliance Jio's most inexpensive plan for JioPhone is priced at Rs 49. This plan comes with a total high speed data benefit of 1 GB for a validity period of 28 days.

(The recharge pack priced at Rs 49 comes with a validity period of 28 days)

While voice calls are free, just like all Jio plans, this pack allows subscribers to send 50 SMSes free of cost during the validity period, according to the Jio website.

Rs 99 JioPhone plan

Among other benefits, the Rs 99 plan comes with benefits such as 0.5 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days (total high speed data benefit of 14 GBs), according to Reliance Jio. That means a subscriber gets 0.5 GB of mobile data at high speed every day during the validity period of this JioPhone plan.

(Reliance Jio's Rs 99 JioPhone plan offers 14 GBs of mobile data at high speed)

Other benefits include free voice calls and 300 SMSes for the entire validity period.

Rs 153 JioPhone plan

Reliance Jio's JioPhone plan priced at Rs 153 provides the subscriber 42 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, among other benefits. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

(The JioPhone recharge pack priced at Rs 153 comes with 1.5 GBs of data at high speed every day for the validity period of 28 days)

In all three plans, data continues at a revised speed of 64 Kbps once the user exhausts the respective limits on quantity of high speed data allowed, according to Jio.