Airtel's Rs 419 Plan Offers 1.4GB Per Day Data, Calling Benefits For 75 Days

Airtel's Rs 419 pack also offers 100 free SMSes per day till the validity period.

Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 419. Under this recharge pack, the telecom major is offering 1.4 GBs of per day data, unlimited calling, among other benefits, for a total validity period of 75 days, according to Bharti Airtel's website - airtel.in. The addition of the Rs 419 prepaid plan to Airtel's portfolio comes amid high competition in the telecom industry. The telecom industry in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016.

Airtel's Rs 419 prepaid recharge plan in detail

Airtel's Rs 419 prepaid recharge plan is offering a total of 105GBs of data with a daily cap of 1.4GB data for a period of 75 days. Unlimited local/STD and national roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's Rs 419 pack also offers 100 free SMSes per day till the validity period. The validity period of the offer is 75 day, noted the operator.

(Unlimited local/STD and national roaming calls are also bundled with this plan.)

Airtel's prepaid plans with 1.4/1.5GBs per day data

Other plans that offer 1.4GB data per day include the Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 509 recharge packs. In prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199, Bharti Airtel offers 39.2 GBs of data, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.4 GB per day data. Airtel, in it's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399, offers 98 GBs of data for a validity period of 70 days with a daily cap of 1.4 GBs.

Airtel' prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 comes with 114.8 GBs of data for a validity period of 82 days with a daily cap of 1.4 GBs per day data. In a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509, Airtel offers 126 GBs of data for a validity period of 90 days with a daily cap of 1.4 GBs.

Last month, Airtel introduced a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 398. Under this recharge pack, the operator offers unlimited calls and 1.5 GBs of data per day, among other benefits, for a total validity period of 70 days.