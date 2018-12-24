Jet Airways Offers Up To 30% Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

Jet Airways discount offer is applicable on one way and return journeys and select booking classes.

Jet Airways has come up with a scheme under which it is offering a discount of up to 30 per cent on domestic and international flight tickets, said the carrier on microblogging website, Twitter. Jet Airways discount offer -- applicable on base fare in premiere and economy on select flights -- is valid till January 1, 2019. For travel to international destinations, travel must commence on or after January 7, 2019, according to Jet Airways official website, jetairways.com. The offer is applicable on one way and return journeys and select booking classes, it further said.

However, for travel in premiere section on flights within the country, one needs to purchase the tickets a minimum of 8 days prior to departure for travel on or after January 1, 2019. For travel in economy on flights within the country, one needs to purchase the tickets a minimum of 15 days prior to departure for travel on or after January 8, 2019, said Jet Airways.

The discount offer is also applicable on select destinations in Europe by Jet Airways' codeshare partners, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. However, the offer is not applicable for travel to Muscat and Sharjah.

GoAir is offering return flight tickets starting at Rs. 13,899 on select international routes in a limited-period offer. The airline is offering daily direct flights to Phuket from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at return fares from Rs. 13,899.

Recently, SpiceJet also announced the addition of Bhopal to its network as its 50th domestic destination with introduction of new flights from the city.

The offer on flight tickets and new routes come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.