SpiceJet Announces New Flights: Routes, Schedule, Other Details

Budget carrier SpiceJet announced the addition of Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) to its network as its 50th domestic destination with introduction of new flights from the city. The daily direct flights introduced by the airline, will operate on Bhopal-Jaipur, Bhopal-Ahmedabad, Bhopal-Hyderabad, and Bhopal-Shirdi routes, with effect from January 6, 2019, the Gurugram-based airline mentioned on its official website- spicejet.com. SpiceJet's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

SpiceJet will also operate direct flight services on the routes of Shirdi-Bengaluru, Shirdi-Jaipur, Shirdi-Bhopal and Shirdi-Ahmedabad and will also add additional frequency on the Shirdi-Hyderabad route, with effect from January 6, 2019.

Schedule of SpiceJet's new flights:

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency SG 3425 Bhopal Jaipur 8:25 AM 9:40 AM Daily SG 1216 Jaipur Bhopal 8:25 PM 9:45 PM Daily SG 3430 Bhopal Ahmedabad 3:00 PM 4:10 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6 SG 3429 Ahmedabad Bhopal 1:25 PM 2:40 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6 SG 1267 Bhopal Hyderabad 6:30 AM 7:55 AM Daily SG 1268 Hyderabad Bhopal 8:25 AM 10:05 AM Daily SSG 3461 Bhopal Hyderabad 6:10 PM 7:50 PM Daily SG 3463 Hyderabad Bhopal 8:15 PM 9:50 PM Daily SG 1268 Bhopal Shirdi 10:25 AM 11:50 AM 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 SG 3461 Shirdi Bhopal 4:30 PM 5:50 PM 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 SG 1268 Shirdi Bengaluru 12:10 PM 1:55 PM 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 SG 3461 Bengaluru Shirdi 2:25 PM 4:10 PM 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 SG 1215 Shirdi Jaipur 5:55 PM 8:00 PM Daily SG 3426 Jaipur Shirdi 10:00 AM 11:40 AM Daily SG 3429 Shirdi Hyderabad 12:00 noon 1:25 PM 7 SG 3430 Hyderabad Shirdi 4:10 PM 5:35 PM 7 SG 3426 Shirdi Ahmedabad 12:00 noon 1:05 PM 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 SG 1215 Ahmedabad Shirdi 4:30 PM 5:35 PM Daily

(1- Monday, 2- Tuesday, 3- Wednesday, 4- Thursday, 5- Friday, 6- Saturday, 7- Sunday)

"The new flights on the Bhopal-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Bhopal, and Shirdi-Jaipur routes have been specifically designed for business travelers, facilitating a same day return journey," SpiceJet said in a statement. "Deploying Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes, SpiceJet aims to further strengthen its network between metros and small towns," the airline added.

In a separate announcement, SpiceJet announced the introduction of daily flights on Hyderabad-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Pune and Hyderabad-Coimbatore routes, starting from January 1, 2019. SpiceJet will also launch six new direct flights on the Kochi-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Port Blair routes including an additional frequency between Bengaluru-Bagdogra routes. These new flights are scheduled to be introduced between January 5 and February 28

Meanwhile, rival carrier IndiGo announced the addition of Kannur (Kerala) to its network as its 67th destination. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights connecting Kannur with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Hubli, with effect from January 25, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,799, it said in a press release.