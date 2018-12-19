NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Return International Flights From 13,899 Rupees, Details Here

The booking period for GoAir's offer is valid till December 31, 2018 and passengers need to travel between December 22, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

Aviation | | Updated: December 19, 2018 17:47 IST
Earlier this month, GoAir commenced flight operations from Bengaluru to Phuket.


GoAir has announced return flight tickets starting at Rs 13,899 on select international routes in a limited-period offer. The airline is offering daily direct flights to Phuket from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at return fares from Rs 13,899, it said on microblogging website Twitter. Booking under the offer - applicable on travel between December 22, 2018 and March 31, 2019 - can be made till December 31, 2018, GoAir said. GoAir's offer on international flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.  

GoAir flight schedule 

FromToDep.(Local)Arr. (Local)FrequencyEffective fromReturn Fare
BengaluruPhuket04:3009:30Wed, Fri, Sat22nd Dec'18Rs 13,899
BengaluruPhuket07:0012:00Tue22nd Dec'18
PhuketBengaluru11:1513:05Wed, Fri, Sat22nd Dec'18
PhuketBengaluru13:4516:00Tue22nd Dec'18
MumbaiPhuket01:2507:25Tue, Fri, Sun22nd Dec'18Rs 18,999
PhuketMumbai08:3012:25Mon, Wed, Sat22nd Dec'18
DelhiPhuket01:1007:25Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat22nd Dec'18Rs 16,499
PhuketDelhi08:3011:55Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun22nd Dec'18

 

Earlier this month, GoAir commenced flight operations from Bengaluru to Phuket, Thailand and Male (Maldives), which marked the third addition to the airline's international network. 

The number of air passengers served by domestic carriers increased by more than 20 per cent in the first ten months of the current calendar year. Domestic airlines carried 1,146.37 lakh passengers in January-October, as against 954.45 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

