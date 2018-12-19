GoAir Offers Return International Flights From 13,899 Rupees, Details Here

Earlier this month, GoAir commenced flight operations from Bengaluru to Phuket.

GoAir has announced return flight tickets starting at Rs 13,899 on select international routes in a limited-period offer. The airline is offering daily direct flights to Phuket from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at return fares from Rs 13,899, it said on microblogging website Twitter. Booking under the offer - applicable on travel between December 22, 2018 and March 31, 2019 - can be made till December 31, 2018, GoAir said. GoAir's offer on international flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

GoAir flight schedule From To Dep.(Local) Arr. (Local) Frequency Effective from Return Fare Bengaluru Phuket 04:30 09:30 Wed, Fri, Sat 22nd Dec'18 Rs 13,899 Bengaluru Phuket 07:00 12:00 Tue 22nd Dec'18 Phuket Bengaluru 11:15 13:05 Wed, Fri, Sat 22nd Dec'18 Phuket Bengaluru 13:45 16:00 Tue 22nd Dec'18 Mumbai Phuket 01:25 07:25 Tue, Fri, Sun 22nd Dec'18 Rs 18,999 Phuket Mumbai 08:30 12:25 Mon, Wed, Sat 22nd Dec'18 Delhi Phuket 01:10 07:25 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat 22nd Dec'18 Rs 16,499 Phuket Delhi 08:30 11:55 Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun 22nd Dec'18

Earlier this month, GoAir commenced flight operations from Bengaluru to Phuket, Thailand and Male (Maldives), which marked the third addition to the airline's international network.

The number of air passengers served by domestic carriers increased by more than 20 per cent in the first ten months of the current calendar year. Domestic airlines carried 1,146.37 lakh passengers in January-October, as against 954.45 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).