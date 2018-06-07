Jet Airways Offers Discount On Premiere Class Flight Tickets. Fare Details Here

There is no restriction on Jet Airways' 'Book Early, Save More' scheme.

Jet Airways is offering premiere flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 8,420 under its 'Book Early, Save More' scheme, mentioned the airline on its official website - jetairways.com. In order to avail the offer, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior to departure. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. Fares are applicable on one way journeys in premiere class on select flights within the country operated by Jet Airways, said the carrier.