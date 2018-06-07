NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Jet Airways Offers Discount On Premiere Class Flight Tickets. Fare Details Here

In order to avail the offer, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior to departure.

Aviation | | Updated: June 07, 2018 19:01 IST
There is no restriction on Jet Airways' 'Book Early, Save More' scheme.

Jet Airways is offering premiere flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 8,420 under its 'Book Early, Save More' scheme, mentioned the airline on its official website - jetairways.com. In order to avail the offer, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior to departure. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. Fares are applicable on one way journeys in premiere class on select flights within the country operated by Jet Airways, said the carrier.
5 things to know about Jet Airways' discount offer:
  1. The discount offer is applicable on select booking classes only, mentioned the airlines on its website.
  2. There is no restriction on Jet Airways' 'Book Early, Save More' scheme.
  3. Child/infant discount, change of dates or flights, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule. (Also read: Jet Airways Offers New Routes Under UDAN Scheme. Schedule, Timings And Other Details)
  4. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.
  5. In another scheme, Jet Airways is offering up to Rs 400 discount on domestic flight tickets and up to Rs 600 off on international flight tickets. This offer is valid for bookings done on Jet Airways mobile site and mobile app on android, iOS, blackberry 10 and windows 10. In order to avail discounted fares on domestic network, flight tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure.


