Jet Airways Offers New Routes Under UDAN Scheme. Schedule, Timings And Other Details

Jet Airways' has announced fares starting as low as Rs. 967 on certain routes under the scheme.

Aviation | | Updated: June 02, 2018 13:59 IST
Jet Airways is also offering 10% discount in premiere and economy sections on domestic flight tickets.

Jet Airways last month announced the launch of operations under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’ (UDAN) scheme. Country's second-largest private carrier had bagged four routes in the second round of bidding in January, in which a total of 325 routes were awarded to various operators. From June 14, Jet Airways will commence operations three times a week on Lucknow-Allahabad, Allahabad-Patna route and from June 15 on Delhi-Nashik route. The airline has announced fares starting as low as Rs. 967 on certain routes, under the scheme.  

With at least half of the seats in the UDAN flights are offered at subsidised rates, the participating carriers get a certain amount of viability gap funding (VGF) - an amount shared between the centre and the states concerned. To fund the scheme, the civil aviation ministry is collecting a levy of Rs. 5,000 per departure from airlines operating in major routes, including Mumbai and Delhi. 

Jet Airways' new routes under UDAN scheme:
 
Effective DateOriginDestinationDepartureArrivalFrequency
Jun 14, 2018LucknowAllahabad06300735Tue, Thu, Sun
Jun 14, 2018AllahabadLucknow12501400Tue, Thu, Sun
Jun 14, 2018PatnaAllahabad10101150Tue, Thu, Sun
Jun 14, 2018AllahabadPatna08000940Tue, Thu, Sun
Jun 15, 2018DelhiNashik12001405Mon, Wed, Fri
Jun 15, 2018NashikDelhi14351625Mon, Wed, Fri
Jun 16, 2018NagpurAllahabad09451150Mon, Wed, Sat
Jun 16, 2018AllahabadNagpur17401945Mon, Wed, Sat
Jun 16, 2018IndoreAllahabad15101715Mon, Wed, Sat
Jun 16, 2018AllahabadIndore12201440Mon, Wed, Sat


Recently, Jet Airways has also come up with non-stop flights connecting Mumbai and Manchester, an important business centre of the UK. The new service is the first non-stop service connecting India, via its financial capital Mumbai with Manchester, the third largest city in the UK. 

On the onset of summer vacations, Jet Airways is also offering 10 per cent discount in premiere and economy sections on domestic flight tickets. To avail the discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets before September 30, 2018. 

