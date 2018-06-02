Jet Airways Offers New Routes Under UDAN Scheme. Schedule, Timings And Other Details

With at least half of the seats in the UDAN flights are offered at subsidised rates, the participating carriers get a certain amount of viability gap funding (VGF) - an amount shared between the centre and the states concerned. To fund the scheme, the civil aviation ministry is collecting a levy of Rs. 5,000 per departure from airlines operating in major routes, including Mumbai and Delhi.
Jet Airways' new routes under UDAN scheme:
|Effective Date
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Jun 14, 2018
|Lucknow
|Allahabad
|0630
|0735
|Tue, Thu, Sun
|Jun 14, 2018
|Allahabad
|Lucknow
|1250
|1400
|Tue, Thu, Sun
|Jun 14, 2018
|Patna
|Allahabad
|1010
|1150
|Tue, Thu, Sun
|Jun 14, 2018
|Allahabad
|Patna
|0800
|0940
|Tue, Thu, Sun
|Jun 15, 2018
|Delhi
|Nashik
|1200
|1405
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|Jun 15, 2018
|Nashik
|Delhi
|1435
|1625
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|Jun 16, 2018
|Nagpur
|Allahabad
|0945
|1150
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|Jun 16, 2018
|Allahabad
|Nagpur
|1740
|1945
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|Jun 16, 2018
|Indore
|Allahabad
|1510
|1715
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|Jun 16, 2018
|Allahabad
|Indore
|1220
|1440
|Mon, Wed, Sat
CommentsRecently, Jet Airways has also come up with non-stop flights connecting Mumbai and Manchester, an important business centre of the UK. The new service is the first non-stop service connecting India, via its financial capital Mumbai with Manchester, the third largest city in the UK.
On the onset of summer vacations, Jet Airways is also offering 10 per cent discount in premiere and economy sections on domestic flight tickets. To avail the discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets before September 30, 2018.