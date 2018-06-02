Jet Airways Offers New Routes Under UDAN Scheme. Schedule, Timings And Other Details Jet Airways' has announced fares starting as low as Rs. 967 on certain routes under the scheme.

Jet Airways' new routes under UDAN scheme:

Effective Date Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Jun 14, 2018 Lucknow Allahabad 0630 0735 Tue, Thu, Sun Jun 14, 2018 Allahabad Lucknow 1250 1400 Tue, Thu, Sun Jun 14, 2018 Patna Allahabad 1010 1150 Tue, Thu, Sun Jun 14, 2018 Allahabad Patna 0800 0940 Tue, Thu, Sun Jun 15, 2018 Delhi Nashik 1200 1405 Mon, Wed, Fri Jun 15, 2018 Nashik Delhi 1435 1625 Mon, Wed, Fri Jun 16, 2018 Nagpur Allahabad 0945 1150 Mon, Wed, Sat Jun 16, 2018 Allahabad Nagpur 1740 1945 Mon, Wed, Sat Jun 16, 2018 Indore Allahabad 1510 1715 Mon, Wed, Sat Jun 16, 2018 Allahabad Indore 1220 1440 Mon, Wed, Sat



Jet Airways last month announced the launch of operations under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme. Country's second-largest private carrier had bagged four routes in the second round of bidding in January, in which a total of 325 routes were awarded to various operators. From June 14, Jet Airways will commence operations three times a week on Lucknow-Allahabad, Allahabad-Patna route and from June 15 on Delhi-Nashik route. The airline has announced fares starting as low as Rs. 967 on certain routes, under the scheme.With at least half of the seats in the UDAN flights are offered at subsidised rates, the participating carriers get a certain amount of viability gap funding (VGF) - an amount shared between the centre and the states concerned. To fund the scheme, the civil aviation ministry is collecting a levy of Rs. 5,000 per departure from airlines operating in major routes, including Mumbai and Delhi. Recently, Jet Airways has also come up with non-stop flights connecting Mumbai and Manchester, an important business centre of the UK. The new service is the first non-stop service connecting India, via its financial capital Mumbai with Manchester, the third largest city in the UK.On the onset of summer vacations, Jet Airways is also offering 10 per cent discount in premiere and economy sections on domestic flight tickets. To avail the discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets before September 30, 2018.