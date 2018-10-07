Jet Airways, IndiGo Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Details Here

IndiGo is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199.

Airlines are offering a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. The offers come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Budget passenger carrier IndiGo is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 on select destinations. Jet Airways, country's second largest airline by market share, is offering up to 20 per cent discount on domestic flights and up to 30 per cent discount on international flights. These special fares on flight tickets can be availed through respective airline's website/app.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways has come up with a sale under which it is offering up to 20 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy on domestic flights. Customers need to purchase tickets on or before October 9, 2018 to avail the discount offer. The airline is also offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy on international flights. However, for travel in premiere section within the country, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior departure, said the airline.

IndiGo's offer on flight tickets in detail:

IndiGo is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 on select destinations and the offer is applicable till October 7, 2018. The travel period of the scheme ends on March 31, 2019. However, the offer is not applicable on blackout dates (December 15, 2018 to January 15, 2019). Additionally, the airline is also offering 15 per cent MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs. 400 on payment done via Mobikwik.