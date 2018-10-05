IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees. Booking Details Here

IndiGo's new offer is applicable till October 7, 2018.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199 on select destinations. IndiGo's new offer is applicable till October 7, 2018. The travel period of the scheme ends on March 31, 2019. However, the offer is not applicable on blackout dates (December 15, 2018 to January 15, 2019). Additionally, the airline is also offering 15 per cent MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs 400 on payment done via Mobikwik. IndiGo's new offer is valid for bookings done through all channels, said the airline on its official website- goindigo.in.

Here are 5 things to know about IndiGo's new offer:

1. IndiGo's offer is a limited period offer and discount will be provided to customers subject to availability and at the sole discretion of the carrier, said the airline.

2. Discount is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes.

3. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo's domestic and international network, added the carrier.

4. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.

5. This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, said IndiGo

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering up to 20 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy on domestic flights. The airline is also offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy on international flights. The booking period of Jet Airways' offer ends on October 9.