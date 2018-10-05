Jet Airways Offers Up To 30% Discount On Flight Tickets. Details Here

Jet Airways discount offer: The discount offer is applicable on both one way and return journeys

Jet Airways, the country's second largest airline by market share, has come up with a sale under which it is offering up to 20 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy on domestic flights. Customers need to purchase tickets on or before October 9, 2018 to avail the discount offer, said the carrier on its official website, jetairways.com. The airline is also offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy on international flights. The discount offer comes amid high competition in country's civil aviation market.

Here are five things to know about Jet Airways offer on flight tickets:

1. The travel must commence on or after October 5, 2018, said Jet Airways. However, travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018, it further said.

2. However, for travel in premiere section within the country, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior departure, said the airline.

3. The discount offer is applicable on both one way and return journeys but is applicable on select booking classes only.

4. Child discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black-out period and travel restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, according to the airline.

5. The country's domestic passenger traffic grew over 17 per cent to 1.14 crore in August as against the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).