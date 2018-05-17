IRCTC Offers 4 Nights/5 Days Misty Mountains Tour Package For Gangtok, Darjeeling From Rs 19,459 IRCTC is offering a tour package titled Misty Mountains, covering Gangtok and Darjeeling starting from Rs 19,459.

"Darjeeling on other hand is one of the prettiest hill stations in India located in northern part of West Bengal. It's all about magnificent views of snow-capped Kanchenjunga, torrents flowing down the mountain slopes, lovely tea gardens, landscapes with firs, pines & ferns, and all that combined with friendly people and modern yet colonial charm. You can find about 4,000 different types of flowering plants in Darjeeling district including rhododendrons, orchids, magnolia etc. There are some 300 types of ferns including the rare fern trees," IRCTC added.



Given below is everything you must know about IRCTC's Gangtok, Darjeeling tour package



IRCTC's Gangtok, Darjeeling tour package details

Package Name Misty Mountains Package Destination Covered 2 NIGHTS GANGTOK+ 2 NIGHTS DARJEELING Tour Starting Every Sunday, June-2018 Class Comfort Occupancy Prices Double 20,350/- Triple 19,459/- Child (05-11 years) without bed 7,445/-

The above package price is as on date of booking. However, in case of increase in input costs such as any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey, IRCTC said.



IRCTC's Gangtok, Darjeeling tour package inclusion

IRCTC's Misty Mountains package provides accommodation for two nights at Gangtok and two nights at Darjeeling (Family wise room).



Meal Plan includes breakfasts and dinners.



A non-a/c vehicle will be provided for transfers and sightseeing. The vehicle will not be at the disposal. It will be available to guest as per the itinerary only (point to point basis).



IRCTC's package includes travel insurance, a tour manager and the applicable rate of GST (Goods and Services Tax).



IRCTC's Gangtok, Darjeeling tour package exclusion

IRCTC's package does not include train/air fare.



Lunch, joy ride (Toy Train), guide charges, entrance fees, rafting and any kind of room service is not a part of the package.



Personal expenses such as laundry, telephone calls, tips and gratuity, mineral/soft/hard drinks/ room heaters are also not a part of the package.



Additional sightseeing or extra usage of vehicle, other than mentioned in the itinerary is excluded.



Any cost arising due to natural calamities like, landslides, road blockage, political disturbances, etc., which is directly payable on the spot is to be borne by the client.



Any increase in taxes or fuel price, leading to increase in cost on surface transportation and land arrangements, which may come into effect prior to departure, and any other thing which is not included in the package inclusion, is excluded.



Six persons per trip will be allowed.



