IRCTC Offer: This SBI Card Offers 'Free' Train Tickets!

You can save 1.8% transaction charges when you book rail tickets online via IRCTC SBI Platinum Card.

Choose #IRCTC SBI Platinum Credit Card and save bank transaction charges on train tickets booked at IRCTC.



Log on to https://t.co/s3mX8V8YUdpic.twitter.com/wjTxK9jjan — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 14, 2018

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation offers free train tickets via a card of the largest lender of the country, State Bank of India (SBI). "Here's announcing the arrival of exclusivity. Presenting the IRCTC SBI Platinum Card. The only credit card that gives you Free* Train Tickets... The IRCTC SBI Card is brought to you by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and SBI Cards," IRCTC said on its website, irctc.co.in. The IRCTC SBI Platinum Card offers 350 reward points, 1.8 per cent transaction charges waiver, 2.5 per cent fuel surcharges waiver, and over 10 per cent value back on railway bookings, said IRCTC.Customers can get up to 10 per cent value back on AC1, AC11, CC booking as SBI Card Travel Reward Points for ticket purchases at irctc.co.in.: Customers can save 1.8 per cent transaction charges (exclusive of GST and all other charges) every time they book their railway tickets online at irctc.co.in with their IRCTC SBI Platinum Card.You can shop, dine, travel on your IRCTC SBI Platinum Card and earn one reward point for every Rs 125 spent on non-fuel retail purchases, including railway ticket purchases at irctc.co.in. Customers can redeem all their reward points on irctc.co.in against railway ticket purchases (s).Customers can avail 2.5 per cent transaction fee waiver on fuel purchases across all petrol pumps for transaction amount ranging from Rs 500-Rs 3,000 (exclusive of GST and other charges). The maximum surcharge waiver that can be availed is Rs 100 per statement cycle per credit card account.Customers get 1 reward point for every Rs 125 spent on other retail purchases, including railway ticket purchases, at irctc.co.in. One reward point = Re 1. "Apply today get free 350 bonus activation reward points," said IRCTC.Customers also get "great offers" on travel, gold, dining, and other entertainment options from VISA, according to irctc.co.in.(Also Read: IRCTC Tatkal Reservation: New Facility For Booking Train Tickets Customers need to send an SMS typing "RAIL" to 56767. After that, a representative from SBI will contact him/her. You can also visit "Apply Now" section of sbicard.com to apply for this card. IRCTC has been running special travel packages and trains across domestic and international destinations. IRCTC is offering a three nights and four days package to Nepal , a six-day flight tour package to Sri Lanka , a 10-day package to Gaya and Varanasi, a seven-day tour package to Gangtok and Darjeeling and a Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali air package, among many others. IRCTC is also running the Bharat Darshan tourist train which covers important religious and leisure destinations of the country.IRCTC-operated Maharajas' Express is offering 'the Indian Splendour' tour package that covers destinations like Delhi, Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Balasinor and Mumbai.

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.