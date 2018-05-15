IRCTC Offer: This SBI Card Offers 'Free' Train Tickets!

Benefits of IRCTC SBI Platinum Card
Get up to 10% ticket fare as reward points: Customers can get up to 10 per cent value back on AC1, AC11, CC booking as SBI Card Travel Reward Points for ticket purchases at irctc.co.in.
1.8% transaction charges waiver: Customers can save 1.8 per cent transaction charges (exclusive of GST and all other charges) every time they book their railway tickets online at irctc.co.in with their IRCTC SBI Platinum Card.
Earn free train tickets: You can shop, dine, travel on your IRCTC SBI Platinum Card and earn one reward point for every Rs 125 spent on non-fuel retail purchases, including railway ticket purchases at irctc.co.in. Customers can redeem all their reward points on irctc.co.in against railway ticket purchases (s).
2.5% transaction fee waiver on fuel purchases: Customers can avail 2.5 per cent transaction fee waiver on fuel purchases across all petrol pumps for transaction amount ranging from Rs 500-Rs 3,000 (exclusive of GST and other charges). The maximum surcharge waiver that can be availed is Rs 100 per statement cycle per credit card account.
Reward points on purchases: Customers get 1 reward point for every Rs 125 spent on other retail purchases, including railway ticket purchases, at irctc.co.in. One reward point = Re 1. "Apply today get free 350 bonus activation reward points," said IRCTC.
Offers from VISA: Customers also get "great offers" on travel, gold, dining, and other entertainment options from VISA, according to irctc.co.in.
Choose #IRCTC SBI Platinum Credit Card and save bank transaction charges on train tickets booked at IRCTC.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 14, 2018
Log on to https://t.co/s3mX8V8YUdpic.twitter.com/wjTxK9jjan
How to apply for IRCTC SBI Platinum Card
Customers need to send an SMS typing "RAIL" to 56767. After that, a representative from SBI will contact him/her. You can also visit "Apply Now" section of sbicard.com to apply for this card.
CommentsIRCTC has been running special travel packages and trains across domestic and international destinations. IRCTC is offering a three nights and four days package to Nepal, a six-day flight tour package to Sri Lanka, a 10-day package to Gaya and Varanasi, a seven-day tour package to Gangtok and Darjeeling and a Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali air package, among many others. IRCTC is also running the Bharat Darshan tourist train which covers important religious and leisure destinations of the country.
IRCTC-operated Maharajas' Express is offering 'the Indian Splendour' tour package that covers destinations like Delhi, Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Balasinor and Mumbai.
