IRCTC Tourism-operated 'Bharat Darshan' tourist train is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour train, informed IRCTC Tourism on its official website. Bharat Darshan special tourist train covers important religious and leisure destinations of the country. Initially this train was termed as 'Village on Wheels'. The first 'Village on Wheels' train was operated on November 29, 2004 after it was announced in the 'Rail Budget' speech, mentioned IRCTC Tourism. IRCTC has been running several 'Bharat Darshan' trains on pan-India basis at a starting price of Rs 900 (exclusive of taxes) per passenger per day.