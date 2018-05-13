NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
IRCTC Offers 6-Day Flight Tour Package To SriLanka. Fares Start From Rs 47,600

The destinations covered under this package are Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Ellya and Colombo.

The travelling mode of the package is flight and class is economy.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is offering 5 nights/6 days 'Shri Ramayana Yatra-Sri Lanka Ex Delhi' tour package at a starting price of Rs 47,600, as mentioned in a tweet posted by the official account of IRCTC. The tour dates of the package are June 12, August 25, September 18, October 2, November 20 and December 15, 2018. According to the official website of IRCTC Tourism, the destinations covered under this package are Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Ellya and Colombo. The travelling mode of the package is flight and class is economy. (Also read: IRCTC Offers 10-Day Tour Package To Goa, Ajantha, Ellora And Others For Rs. 9,250)Here are key things to know about IRCTC's new Tour Package: 

1.    The origin airport of the package is Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.  Srilankan Airlines is providing the services for this package.

2.    The flight will leave at 6:35 pm from Delhi and will reach Colombo at 10:10 pm. The onward flight is UL 196. (Also read: IRCTC Train Ticket Cancellation In Case Of RAC, Wait-Listed Tickets: What You Need To Know?)

3.    On return journey, the flight will start from Colombo at 2:00 pm and reach Delhi at 5:35 pm. The return flight is UL 195.

4.    This tour package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner.

5. The flight timings or schedule is subject to change as per the airlines operational feasibility, mentioned IRCTC Tourism on the website. (Also read: IRCTC Tatkal Reservation: New Facility For Booking Train Tickets)

6. For standard class travel, triple occupancy is priced at Rs 47,600 and double occupancy costs Rs 48, 500. Single occupancy is priced at Rs 61,800.

7.    For children (0-11 years old) with bed, the package is priced at Rs 35,200 while for children without bed, the package costs Rs 33,500.

8.    Child fare of age 0-2 years will be deposited in cash by customer at IRCTC office at the time of booking, said IRCTC Tourism.

9.    This package includes accommodation, meal, transport transfers, guide, via, travel insurance and taxes.

10.    Cost of sightseeing, entrance fees and local guides etc. are not included in the itinerary.10.    

