Here's How You Can Transfer Your Confirmed Railway Ticket To Someone Else

Indian Railways' ticket transfer facility can be availed only in offline mode.

Indian Railways offers the facility of transferring a confirmed ticket to somebody else by submitting a request at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled departure of the train. According to railway's website- indianrailways.gov.in, a person holding a confirmed ticket can transfer his/her ticket to family members viz, father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband or wife. Indian Railways' ticket transfer facility can be availed for both offline and online tickets. For online tickets booked via IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), passengers can visit the closest railway reservation office with a printed copy of e-reservation slip and make a request.

Here are key things to know about Indian Railways' confirmed ticket transfer facility:

1. Railway ticket's transfer request can be made only once.

2. Such a request shouldn't exceed 10 per cent of the total number of group members, said Indian Railways.

3. Tickets can also be transferred to another government servant travelling on duty, at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled departure of the train.

4.Tickets can also be transferred to other students of recognised educational institution when the principal/head makes a request at least 48 hours in advance of the scheduled departure of the train.

5. Tickets can even be transferred to other members of the marriage party, if the head of such a party makes a request at least 48 hours in advance of the scheduled departure of the train.

6. One can also transfer ticket to other cadets of NCC (National Cadet Corps), if the head of the group makes a request at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled departure of the train.