Indian Railways Fare Chart: Here's How Much Humsafar Express, Gatimaan Express, Others Charge

Indian Railways has recently revamped train journey by introducing different types of coaches and trains. Currently, Indian Railways runs about 3,500 reserved trains which include Gatiman Express, Rajdhani Express, Humsafar Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Shatabdi Express, Sampark Kranti Express, YUVA Express, Janshatabdi Express and other types of express trains. This is in addition to about 4,600 passenger and 5,000 EMU (electric multiple unit) trains. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.22 million, as reported by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI):

Here are few Indian Railways newly introduced trains/coaches:

1. Humsafar Express: Base fare of AC-3 tier of Humsafar train is 1.15 times of the base fare of AC-3 tier superfast mail/express trains, which is applicable for the first passenger block of 50 per cent and thereafter a 10 per cent increase for every 10 per cent increase in the passenger block for the remaining 50 per cent, said Indian Railways. Fare of Tatkal charges is 1.5 times of Humsafar basic fares. Other charges like reservation fee, superfast surcharge, GST etc. as applicable are levied separately. Catering charge is optional for meals. The fare of Humsafar is inclusive of bedroll charges.

2. Antyodaya Express: Antyodaya Express train is a long distance superfast service with fully unreserved coaches. Base fare of unreserved second class of Antyodya Express train is 15 per cent higher than the base fare of unreserved second class of mail/express trains. Other changes like superfast surcharges, mela surcharge if applicable etc. is levied separately, said Indian Railways.

3. Tejas Express: The basic fare of AC chair car and executive class of Tejas Express is 1.20 times of the basic fare of respective classes of Shatabdi trains.

4. Mahanama Express: The basic fare of AC chair car and second class (reserved) is 15 per cent higher than the normal mail/express basic fare.

5. Gatimaan Express: The base fare of Gatimaan Express train is 45% higher than the Shatabdi express fare.

6. Anubhuti coaches: The base fare of Anubhuti coaches are 20 per cent higher than the basic care of executive class of Shatabdi Express.

7. AC EMU: The base fare of AC EMU is 1.30 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket for first class ticket. However, as an introductory offer of initial 6 months (24.06.2018), the fair is 1.20 times of the first class single journey ticket, as mentioned by Indian Railways.