IRCTC Rules: Here's How Much Indian Railways Charges For Cancellation Of Confirmed Ticket

All cancellation charges are levied on per passenger basis, said IRCTC.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers the facility of online cancellation of confirmed ticket via it's official website- irctc.co.in or through it's mobile app. Once the cancellation process is initiated by the user, IRCTC forwards the claim to concerned railways to process the refund. Refund amount is credited back to same account through which payment was during ticket booking, said IRCTC. For offline tickets, cancellation can be done by visiting the PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters. Cancellation charges of tickets vary as per the classes and timings.

Here are the cancellation charges levied by IRCTC on confirmed tickets:

1. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges are deducted at Rs 240 for AC first class and executive class.

2. Rs.200 is charged under this condition for AC 2 tier/first class, while Rs 180 is charged for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 Economy. Rs 120 is charged for sleeper class and Rs 60 is charged for second class under this circumstance, as mentioned by IRCTC.

Advertisement

3. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges are levied at 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned.

4. Less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation whichever is earlier, 50 per cent of the fare is paid subject to the minimum cancellation charges.

5. All cancellation charges are levied on per passenger basis, said IRCTC.