IRCTC SBI Platinum Card Offers Discount, Cashback On Ticket Bookings: 10 Things To Know

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in partnership with State Bank of India (SBI) offers IRCTC SBI platinum card for train ticket bookings. IRCTC SBI platinum card, also known as SBI railway card, is one-of-its-kind credit card which provides customers with free railway tickets and a host of other benefits too, said IRCTC on its website-irctc.co.in. The IRCTC SBI platinum card offers 350 reward points, 1.8 per cent transaction charges waiver, free personal accident insurance protection and up to 10 per cent value back on railway bookings.

Here are 10 things to know about IRCTC SBI platinum card:

1. Using IRCTC SBI platinum card, customers can get up to 10 per cent value back on AC1, AC11 and AC CC booking as reward points for ticket purchases done at IRCTC's official website.

2. SBI railway card offers 1 reward point for every Rs 125 spent on other retail purchases (non-fuel) including railway ticket purchases at irctc.co.in.

3. Customers can save 1.8 per cent transaction charges (exclusive of GST and all other charges) every time they book their railway tickets online at IRCTC's website with their IRCTC SBI Platinum Card.

4. Customer can avail 350 activation bonus reward points on spending of Rs 500 or more within 45 days of IRCTC SBI platinum card issuance.

5. Customers can redeem all the reward points on IRCTC's website against railway ticket purchases. One reward point equals to one rupee, according to SBI card's official website- sbicard.com.

6. IRCTC SBI platinum card also offers complimentary personal accident insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh in the event of loss of life resulting from a train accident, while traveling on a valid ticket.

7. Customers can get a chance to book a free train ticket on regularly booking trips using IRCTC SBI platinum card.

8. Customers can also use this card to purchase fuel and other lubricants for amounts exceeding Rs 400 up to Rs 2000, each time, at select petrol pumps and save transaction fee, said IRCTC.

9. For applying for a IRCTC SBI platinum card, customers can SMS RAIL to 56767.

10. Customers can also apply for a SBI railway card online by visiting the official website of SBI card.








