IRCTC SBI Platinum Card Offers Free Train Tickets, 0% Transaction Fee On Fuel And More

IRCTC SBI card: Customers can get up to 10% value back on base fare as reward points.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, which handles catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, offers SBI Railway Card, a one-of-its-kind credit card that offers you free railway tickets and a host of other benefits. The IRCTC SBI Platinum Card offers 350 reward points, 1.8 per cent transaction charges waiver, free personal accident insurance protection, and up to 10 per cent value back on railway bookings, said IRCTC on its website, irctc.co.in..

Here are five things you should know about IRCTC SBI Platinum Card:

1. Reward points: Customers can get up to 10 per cent value back on base fare as reward points on AC1, AC2, AC CC booking at irctc.co.in.

2. Transaction charges waiver: Customers can save 1.8 per cent on transaction charges (exclusive of GST and all other charges) every time they book their railway tickets online at irctc.co.in with the IRCTC SBI Platinum Card.

3. Earn free train tickets: You can shop, dine, travel on your IRCTC SBI Platinum Card and earn one reward point for every Rs. 125 spent on non-fuel purchases, including railway ticket purchases at irctc.co.in. Customers can redeem all their reward points on irctc.co.in against railway ticket purchases.

4. 0% transaction fee on fuel: Customers can use the card to purchase fuel and other lubricants for amounts between Rs 400 and Rs 2,000, each time, at Indian Oil & Indo Bright Petroleum Private Limited (IBP) petrol pumps and save on transaction fee.

5.Personal insurance protection: Customers also get a complimentary personal accident insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh in the event of loss of life resulting from a train accident, while traveling on a valid ticket, said IRCTC.

To apply for IRCTC SBI Platinum Card, customers can send an SMS typing "RAIL" to 5676791.