IRCTC Offers Seven Jyotirling Tour Package For 11 Nights/12 Days At Rs 11,340. Dates, Schedule Here

IRCTC ( Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ) has come up with a special tourist package under the name, Seven Jyotirling Yatra. Under this package, Indian Railways is offering a journey of 11 nights/12 days, according to IRCTC's official website - irctctourism.com. In order to avail this tour package, customers can book tickets on IRCTC website, tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices. The package is priced at Rs 11,340 (inclusive of GST). The package also includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner.1. Destination covered under this package are Omkareshwer, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Somnath, Trayambakeshwar, Shirdi, Bhimashankar, Grishneshwar.2. The boarding and de-boarding points include Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari, Alwar and Jaipur.3. The train will start from Chandigarh on June 17, 2018 and will reach Delhi Cantt Station by noon.4. The itinerary package number is NZBD221 and the journey will be by sleeper class of the train.5. The package also includes accommodation in non AC dormitories/ hall, comfortable non AC road transfers. 6. However, passengers can upgrade the accommodation to any category of hotels at destination on extra cost based on the availability.7. IRCTC has right to alter itinerary under unavoidable circumstances and is not liable for any type of natural calamities/ strikes/ cancellations/ delay of train/insurgency of any such nature which is beyond control during the tour period. Management is not accountable for any theft or damage of luggage during the trip. Operation of Bharat Darshan Trip is subject to minimum no. of passengers booked, further said the Railways' site.