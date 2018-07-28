Step By Step Guide To Change Boarding Station, Passenger Name In Railways' Online Ticket

Indian Railways also allows 'name change' facility in case a government servant is proceeding on duty.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Operation), e-ticketing website of Indian Railways, offers the facility of changing boarding station online. E-ticket commuters can also change the name of the passenger by approaching the nearest railway reservation office with 'electronic reservation slip' print out and photo identity proof in original of one of the passenger traveling in the ticket, as mentioned on the official website of IRCTC. User can log in to his/her IRCTC account and change the boarding station. Indian Railways doesn't provide any facility to change the boarding station when the tickets have been booked via offline mode.

Passenger who has booked online tickets via IRCTC can change his boarding station online before 24 hours of the scheduled departure of the train.

Steps to change boarding station online via IRCTC:

1. Login into IRCTC website- irctc.co.in with login ID and password

2. Click on option 'Booking Ticket History'

3. Select the appropriate booking to change boarding point

4. Click on 'Change Boarding Point'

5. The user be navigated to 'Change Boarding Point' page. Now select new boarding station from the drop down under change boarding station section.

How to change passenger's name in online ticket:

According to extant railway rules, the 'name change' facility of passenger holding confirmed e-reservation has been permitted. The passenger can make a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train to the nearest railway reservation office, said IRCTC. The ticket can be transferred to another member of the family like father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband and wife, said IRCTC.

The passenger should bring the 'electronic reservation slip' print out along with photo identity card proof in original and a proof for blood relation desired to be changed. Indian Railways also allows 'name change' facility in case a government servant is proceeding on duty and appropriate authority makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train.