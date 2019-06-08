IRCTC Ticket Concession Rules For Senior Citizens: Five Things To Know

The quantum of these concession ranges from 40 per cent to 50 per cent.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, allows senior citizens, journalists and persons with disabilities to book concessional tickets through its website - irctc.co.in. Other eligible individuals can avail the concession by booking the tickets from the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at the railway stations. For booking senior citizen concession tickets from IRCTC's website, passengers are required to select "avail concession" option under "option for senior citizen concession" section of passenger details form. The quantum of these concession ranges from 40 per cent to 50 per cent, according to IRCTC.

Given below are key things to know about IRCTC senior citizen concession:

1. Concessions on fares are available for male senior citizens of minimum 60 years and female senior citizen of minimum 58 years. The element of concession is 40 per cent for men senior citizens and 50 per cent for women senior citizens, according to IRCTC.

2. The reduction in fares are available in all classes of Mail/Express/Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Jan Shatabdi/Duronto group of trains.

3. Passengers availing senior citizen concession have to carry a proof of age while travelling, according to IRCTC.

4. Senior citizen passengers who wish to opt out of the concession fully or some part and contribute towards nation development may book their tickets without the concession element. To book tickets without senior citizen concession, such passengers can select "forgo full concession" option under "option for senior citizen concession" section of passenger details form.

5. To book tickets with 50 per cent of senior citizen concession, such passengers can select "forgo 50 per cent concession" option under "option for senior citizen concession" section of passenger details form.