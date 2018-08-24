How To Get A Duplicate Train Ticket? Charges And All Details Here

No duplicate ticket can be prepared after preparation of reservation chart in case of RAC tickets

Lost your train ticket? Well, you don't need to worry as Indian Railways' passengers can now get a duplicate train ticket on paying some amount of charges. According to Indian Railways portal- indianrail.gov.in, if the loss of confirmed/RAC ticket is reported before the preparation of the reservation chart, a duplicate ticket can be issued on collection of Rs 50 per passenger for second and sleeper class and Rs 100 per passenger for other classes. However, if the loss of confirmed ticket is reported after preparation of the reservation chart, a duplicate ticket can be issued on collection of 50 per cent of the fare.

Here are 5 things to know:

1. If the ticket that is confirmed or RAC is torn or mutilated, a duplicate ticket can be issued on collection of 25 per cent of the fare, after the preparation of reservation chart. Before chart preparation, charges are same as applicable for issue of duplicate ticket in lieu of the lost/misplaced ticket.

2. No duplicate ticket can be issued in case of mutilated waitlisted tickets, said Indian Railways.

Advertisement

3. Besides, refund is admissible on torn/mutilated ticket if its genuineness and authenticity are verified on the basis of particulars visible on the face of such a ticket.

4. No duplicate ticket can be prepared after preparation of reservation chart in case of RAC tickets.

5. If the original ticket is found and presented along with duplicate ticket, before the departure of the train, passenger is refunded the amount paid for duplicate ticket, said Indian Railways. However, 5 per cent of the total amount is deducted, subject to a minimum of Rs 20.