Infosys Shares Price Slumps, Market Value Of 15,000 Crore Rupees Gone Within Minutes

Shares of Infosys , which announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, fell as much as 6 per cent today in early trade. This wiped nearly Rs 15,000 crore off Infosys market capitalisation within minutes of market opening. Infosys shares fell to Rs 1,099 at day's low as compared to its Friday's close of Rs 1,169 on BSE. However, Infosys shares pared some losses and were trading nearly 4 per cent lower at 9:45 am. Though Infosys Q4 numbers were in line with expectations, the IT major's guidance for FY19 growth and operating margin were below the estimates of some analysts.For FY19, Infosys guided for a revenue growth of 6-8 per cent in constant currency, which met some analysts forecast. But it fell slightly short of Macquarie's expectation of 6.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent. The growth guidance was also below the expectations of domestic brokerage Edelweiss, which had expected Infosys to guide for 6.5-8.5 per cent growth. India's software services exports are expected to register revenue growth of 7-9 per cent in constant currency terms in the fiscal year to March 2019, according to industry body Nasscom.On operating margin front, Infosys guidance for FY19 also disappointed some analysts. Infosys expects operating margin at 22-24 per cent range in FY19. In FY 18 Infosys revenues grew 5.8 per cent in constant currency terms, with operating margins at 24.3 per cent.Domestic brokerage Motial Oswal however expects Infosys to raise operating profit guidance during the course of the year. "Infosys cut its FY19 EBIT margin guidance to 22-24 per cent v/s the FY18 band of 23-25 per cent. This will largely factor in investments in localized talent, revitalizing sales, Digital capabilities and delivery staff. The 1% revision amounts to $120m, and considering that these are investments in people, which will only come gradually, we see the lower end of the margin band as conservative, and expect it to be raised during the course of the year," says domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal in a note. Motilal Oswal has a buy rating on the stock.Infosys tried to cheer investors as it announced a dividend of Rs 20.50 per share for the fiscal year ending March 2018 and recommended a special dividend. The company has decided to return up to 70 per cent of its free cash flow to shareholders every year in a manner decided by the board, Chief Financial Officer MD Ranganath said, adding that the company was giving $400 million to investors as special dividend immediately. Infosys net profit rose Rs 3,690 crore in the three months ended March 31, compared with Rs 3,603 crore a year ago, the IT major said. Eighteen analysts had on average expected net profit of Rs 3,709 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Salil Parekh, a former Capgemini executive who took over as Infosys CEO in January, is tasked with the challenges of reviving growth at the former bellwether of India's $154 billion IT industry. Infosys said it had begun looking for buyers for Kallidus, Skava and Panaya - firms Infosys had bought in 2015, during former CEO Vishal Sikka's tenure - and expected to complete their sale by March 2019. The decision to sell the units was taken "on conclusion of a strategic review of its portfolio of businesses," Infosys said.