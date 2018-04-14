NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Infosys To Hold Analysts' Meet On April 23, May Unveil New Strategy

Infosys announced it will hold an analysts' meet on April 23 in Mumbai where the company is expected to unveil its new strategy

Announcements | | Updated: April 14, 2018 14:38 IST
Infosys reported a 2.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit

New Delhi: Infosys on Saturday announced it will hold an analysts' meet on April 23 in Mumbai where the Bengaluru-based outsourcing giant is expected to unveil its new strategy. The IT major on Friday reported a 2.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit and projected better revenues in FY19 as it focuses on digital business and increasing localisation in key markets like the US and Europe.

"This is to inform that the Company will organize an analyst meeting in Mumbai on April 23, 2018 at Hotel Taj Lands End, Bandra between 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM," the company said in a BSE filing.

Infosys said the proceedings of the meet will be webcast live on the company's website along with the presentations made at the event and transcripts of discussions.

Also Read: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Delivers In His First Quarter, Net Profit At Rs. 3,690 Crore

Outlining the strategy, the firm's CEO Salil Parekh Friday said Infosys will focus on four pillars -- scaling digital business ($2.79 billion in revenue currently), energising client's core technology landscape via artificial intelligence and automation, re-skilling employees, and expanding localisation in markets like US, Europe, and Australia. 

