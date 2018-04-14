Infosys To Hold Analysts' Meet On April 23, May Unveil New Strategy

"This is to inform that the Company will organize an analyst meeting in Mumbai on April 23, 2018 at Hotel Taj Lands End, Bandra between 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM," the company said in a BSE filing.
Infosys said the proceedings of the meet will be webcast live on the company's website along with the presentations made at the event and transcripts of discussions.
Comments
Also Read: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Delivers In His First Quarter, Net Profit At Rs. 3,690 Crore
Outlining the strategy, the firm's CEO Salil Parekh Friday said Infosys will focus on four pillars -- scaling digital business ($2.79 billion in revenue currently), energising client's core technology landscape via artificial intelligence and automation, re-skilling employees, and expanding localisation in markets like US, Europe, and Australia.