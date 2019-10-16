IndiGo Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 9,499

IndiGo's offer is non-transferable and not valid on group bookings, it said.

Passenger carrier IndiGo is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 9,499 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale- which is valid for travel between February 1, 2020 till April 5, 2020- can be made till October 20, 2019, according to the carrier's website, goindigo.in. The offer is valid only on non-stop/connecting flights on various sectors across airline's international network, IndiGo said in a statement. "Bookings can be made through all channels during the offer period," it added. (Also read: Air India Announces New International Flights)

Time to make it big, time to make it international! With our international sale, plan your foreign trip now. Book now! https://t.co/QenjV6djcTpic.twitter.com/bMkKZlTQBM — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 16, 2019

Under the scheme, IndiGo is offering flight tickets from Bengaluru to Colombo starting at Rs 9,499. Flight tickets from Kolkata to Yangon and Hanoi both start at Rs 11,999, according to the airline's portal. The flight between Delhi and Kuala Lumpur is available at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

IndiGo's offer is non-transferable and not valid on group bookings. "Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer's subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo," the airline said.

"This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion," it said.

Airlines in the country have come up with additional flights and promotional schemes amid high competition in civil aviation market.

Vistara said it will operate flights on the Delhi-Jodhpur, Delhi-Udaipur and Mumbai-Jodhpur routes from October 29, 2019. The flights between Delhi and Jodhpur are available at a starting price of Rs. 4,099.

