Air India Announces New International Flights, Details Here

The carrier will operate flights on the Amritsar-Stansted (in London) route from October 31, 2019.

National carrier Air India has announced new international flights. The carrier will operate flights on the Amritsar-Stansted (in London) route from October 31, 2019. The flights will be operated on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, the airline said on its official website- airindia.in. "The 256-seater Boeing 787 dreamliner aircraft will connect Amritsar to Stansted to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab," the airline said in a statement. The announcement from Air India comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Here's the schedule of Air India's new flights starting from October 31:

Origin Destination Flight No. Departure Arrival Days of Operation Validity Amritsar London Stansted AI 165 3:10 am 6:30 am Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday From October 31 up to December 19 London Stansted Amritsar AI 166 8:05 am 21:50 pm Thursday From October 31 up to March 26, 2020 London Stansted Amritsar AI 166 9:15 am 22:30 pm Saturday From November 9 up to December 14 London Stansted Amritsar AI 166 9:20 am 22:30 pm Monday From November 11 up to December 14

(Source: airindia.in)

The carrier will also start a direct flight between Amritsar and Patna from October 27. For this a 162-seater aircraft will operate on the route.

In a separate announcement, Air India said it is offering 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under its 'Ghumo India Family Fare' scheme. Bookings under the sale can be made till March 31, 2020, the state run-carrier said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.