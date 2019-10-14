Vistara Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 4,099

The flights between Mumbai and Jodhpur are available at a starting fare of Rs 4,848.

Passenger carrier Vistara has announced new domestic flights. The carrier will operate flights on the Delhi-Jodhpur, Delhi-Udaipur and Mumbai-Jodhpur routes from October 29, 2019. Bookings for these flights are open on all channels, including Vistara's website- airvistara.com, iOS and android mobile apps, and through online travel agencies (OTAs) and travel agents, the carrier said in a statement. The flights between Delhi and Jodhpur are available at a starting price of Rs 4,099. The flights between Delhi and Udaipur are available at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 4,576. The flights between Mumbai and Jodhpur are available at a starting fare of Rs 4,848.

Here's the schedule of Vistara's new flights starting from October 29:

Flight No. From Departure To Arrival UK 627 Delhi 13:00 Udaipur 14:45 UK 628 Udaipur 15:20 Delhi 16:45 UK 681 Delhi 13:25 Jodhpur 14:55 UK 682 Jodhpur 15:30 Delhi 16:55 UK 655 Mumbai 14:50 Jodhpur 16:10 UK 656 Jodhpur 16:45 Mumbai 18:10

Last month, the carrier said it will operate flights on the Delhi-Indore route from October 26, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,399.

Meanwhile, state-run Air India has announced new flights on the Amritsar-Stansted (in London) route. The new flights will be operated from October 31, 2019.

