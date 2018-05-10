IndiGo Flexi Fares: Make 'Unlimited Changes To Travel Dates Without Change Fee' The Flexi Fare option provides flexibility to the flyers to make unlimited changes to travel dates without incurring a change fee, says IndiGo.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT





While searching for

Fare Type Saver Flexi Fare Description Best deal from our Regular/Return/Family fares (depending on travel conditions). Attractive fare providing flexibility to make unlimited changes to travel dates without incurring Change Fee. Fare difference applies. Check-in Baggage 15KG 15KG Hand Baggage 7KG 7KG Changes Fees(Per Passenger Per Sector) INR 2250 or 100% of airfare charge (whichever is lower). No Change Fee Cancellation Fees(Per Passenger Per Sector) INR 3000 or 100% of airfare charge (whichever is lower). INR 3000 or 100% of airfare charge (whichever is lower). (Source: goindigo.in) Here are five things to know about IndiGo Flexi Fares:

1. 'Unlimited changes': A customer who has opted for Flexi Fare can make changes to his or her booking with IndiGo up to two hours prior to a domestic flight, according to the airline.



2. For international travel, the customer can make changes up to four hours prior to flight.



3. Baggage: IndiGo allows check-in baggage of 15 kilograms and hand baggage of 7 kilograms under this fare option, according to the airline's website.



4. No change fee: "Unlimited changes can be made to a booking where there will be no change fee. However, the applicable fare difference would be charged," according to IndiGo.



5. Cancellation fee: IndiGo charges a cancellation fee of Rs 3,000 for domestic flights and Rs 4,500 for international flights, it noted.



Airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market are observing



IndiGo offers its customers the option to pick a fare type that gives them flexibility of travel dates at no additional cost. Called Flexi Fares, this IndiGo facility has to be opted by a user while booking his or her flight ticket. The Flexi Fare option provides flexibility to the flyers to make unlimited changes to travel dates without incurring a change fee, according to IndiGo's website - goindigo.in. Flexi Fares are aimed at the customer who wants flexibility and comfort in their travel, according to the airline. "Our all new Flexi Fares are attractive providing flexibility to make unlimited changes to travel dates without incurring Change Fee," according to the IndiGo website.While searching for flights on IndiGo 's website, a customer gets fare options such as "saver" and "flexi".1.: A customer who has opted for Flexi Fare can make changes to his or her booking with IndiGo up to two hours prior to a domestic flight, according to the airline.2. For international travel, the customer can make changes up to four hours prior to flight.3.: IndiGo allows check-in baggage of 15 kilograms and hand baggage of 7 kilograms under this fare option, according to the airline's website.4.: "Unlimited changes can be made to a booking where there will be no change fee. However, the applicable fare difference would be charged," according to IndiGo. 5.: IndiGo charges a cancellation fee of Rs 3,000 for domestic flights and Rs 4,500 for international flights, it noted.Airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market are observing high competition amid robust growth in passenger traffic witnessed over past few months. Marked with robust growth registered in the past few months, domestic air passenger traffic rose 28.03 per cent in March, according to aviation regulator DGCA NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter