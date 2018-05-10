IndiGo Flexi Fares: Make 'Unlimited Changes To Travel Dates Without Change Fee'

While searching for flights on IndiGo's website, a customer gets fare options such as "saver" and "flexi".
|Fare Type
|Saver
|Flexi
|Fare Description
|Best deal from our Regular/Return/Family fares (depending on travel conditions).
|Attractive fare providing flexibility to make unlimited changes to travel dates without incurring Change Fee. Fare difference applies.
|Check-in Baggage
|15KG
|15KG
|Hand Baggage
|7KG
|7KG
|Changes Fees(Per Passenger Per Sector)
|INR 2250 or 100% of airfare charge (whichever is lower).
|No Change Fee
|Cancellation Fees(Per Passenger Per Sector)
|INR 3000 or 100% of airfare charge (whichever is lower).
|INR 3000 or 100% of airfare charge (whichever is lower).
|(Source: goindigo.in)
Here are five things to know about IndiGo Flexi Fares:
1. 'Unlimited changes': A customer who has opted for Flexi Fare can make changes to his or her booking with IndiGo up to two hours prior to a domestic flight, according to the airline.
2. For international travel, the customer can make changes up to four hours prior to flight.
3. Baggage: IndiGo allows check-in baggage of 15 kilograms and hand baggage of 7 kilograms under this fare option, according to the airline's website.
4. No change fee: "Unlimited changes can be made to a booking where there will be no change fee. However, the applicable fare difference would be charged," according to IndiGo.
5. Cancellation fee: IndiGo charges a cancellation fee of Rs 3,000 for domestic flights and Rs 4,500 for international flights, it noted.
Airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market are observing high competition amid robust growth in passenger traffic witnessed over past few months. Marked with robust growth registered in the past few months, domestic air passenger traffic rose 28.03 per cent in March, according to aviation regulator DGCA.